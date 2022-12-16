Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot 'not experiencing symptoms' after testing positive for COVID
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19," she said in a post on Twitter. The mayor said she is not experiencing symptoms, which she "attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted." Lightfoot said this is a reminder to get vaccinated and booster this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe. ALSO SEE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot one-on-one interview about key issues in run for 2nd term
Comments / 12