Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot 'not experiencing symptoms' after testing positive for COVID

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19," she said in a post on Twitter.

The mayor said she is not experiencing symptoms, which she "attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted."

Lightfoot said this is a reminder to get vaccinated and booster this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe.

