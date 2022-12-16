Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Holidays can be a lonely time for seniors, here's what you can do
SEATTLE, Wash. — While the holiday season is supposed to bring people together, a new report from University of Washington (UW) Medicine shows feelings of loneliness and loss are widespread. The study said that the holidays can be the loneliest for seniors, in part because of loss suffered during...
KOMO News
'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times
SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
KOMO News
New emergency rule expands boundaries of Japanese beetle quarantine
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- An emergency rule has been put in place to expand the boundaries of the initial quarantine of the Japanese beetle. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) filed the emergency rule on Dec. 15. WSDA says the internal quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate...
KOMO News
Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
KOMO News
Hundreds of cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac International Airport
With snow blanketing western Washington, travelers are having a hard time flying in or out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Wednesday. As of 5 p.m., 381 domestic flights were delayed and 53 were canceled, according to FlightAware, an online tracker. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has 34 canceled flights and 166...
KOMO News
Residents navigate icy Seattle streets, prepare for more frigid conditions
SEATTLE — Many side streets in north Seattle, and other areas remain iced-over and treacherous Thursday afternoon. More icy conditions are expected in the region overnight through Friday morning. Residents were doing what they can to prepare for the next weather event, but getting around Seattle Thursday was proving...
KOMO News
Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert
EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
KOMO News
Water main break on I-5 overpass in downtown Seattle impacting northbound traffic
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utility (SPU) crews are responding to a water main break along I-5 in downtown Seattle Thursday morning. SPU crews are currently blocking the northbound lanes of I-5 at Olive Way. Traffic is getting by but there are delays, so drivers should use caution. SPU, as...
KOMO News
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following hours-long closure
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Both lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday morning because of multiple crashes and blocking vehicles. At least one of the crashes involved several semi-trucks. Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours at milepost 34 near North Bend Thursday morning before reopening...
KOMO News
Bitter cold temperatures, freezing rain in store for western Washington
SEATTLE — Following the sunset on the shortest day of the year, temperatures will plummet around western Washington and the snow will stick around. The combination will add up to what could be a dangerous morning commute Thursday and Friday, as freezing rain is also expected in the region.
KOMO News
Spread holiday cheer to Washington's foster youth through unique shopping experience
SEATTLE — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for kids in foster care. A Seattle-based organization is trying to make their season brighter with a unique shopping experience just for them. Children, youth and young adults who have experienced foster care and their caregivers can shop...
KOMO News
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
KOMO News
Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County
SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
KOMO News
Power restoration underway in areas of Washington ahead of next storm Thursday evening
SEATTLE — Utility crews were out Thursday restoring power to thousands of customers in western Washington ahead of bitter cold and freezing rain. In Grays Harbor County, thousands of customers near Lake Quinault, Tahola, and Ocean Shores were waiting Thursday morning for the power to come back. Crews already restored power to more than 10,000 customers in Oyehut, downtown Ocean Shores, Moclips, Copalis, Neilton, Wishkah and East Hoquiam Road.
KOMO News
I-90, US 2 and US 12 begin to reopen after heavy snow over mountain passes
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Several highways connecting western Washington to the east side of the state that closed Tuesday following heavy snowfall over the mountain passes have begun to reopen. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened in both directions after being closed since just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according...
KOMO News
Women attacked by man while jogging in Seattle seek justice
SEATTLE — Two women who were groped by a man while jogging are speaking out in hopes of catching him. Seattle police said at least three victims have been groped between April and December. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that...
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Mother and daughter cat duo Kerosene and Pugsly
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kerosene and her daughter Pugsly are a bonded pair of young cats looking for their forever home. Kerosene was abandoned outside an apartment complex and taken into a home, where she gave birth to a litter of kittens. Pugsly has stayed with her mom ever since.
KOMO News
Town Hall: The state of the homelessness crisis in King County
SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the state of homelessness in King County. People experiencing homelessness has become a crisis and there are efforts being made to help those living unhoused get the resources they need. The participants in the town hall are:. Jon...
KOMO News
Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions
Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
