KOMO News

Holidays can be a lonely time for seniors, here's what you can do

SEATTLE, Wash. — While the holiday season is supposed to bring people together, a new report from University of Washington (UW) Medicine shows feelings of loneliness and loss are widespread. The study said that the holidays can be the loneliest for seniors, in part because of loss suffered during...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times

SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New emergency rule expands boundaries of Japanese beetle quarantine

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- An emergency rule has been put in place to expand the boundaries of the initial quarantine of the Japanese beetle. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) filed the emergency rule on Dec. 15. WSDA says the internal quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Hundreds of cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac International Airport

With snow blanketing western Washington, travelers are having a hard time flying in or out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Wednesday. As of 5 p.m., 381 domestic flights were delayed and 53 were canceled, according to FlightAware, an online tracker. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has 34 canceled flights and 166...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Residents navigate icy Seattle streets, prepare for more frigid conditions

SEATTLE — Many side streets in north Seattle, and other areas remain iced-over and treacherous Thursday afternoon. More icy conditions are expected in the region overnight through Friday morning. Residents were doing what they can to prepare for the next weather event, but getting around Seattle Thursday was proving...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert

EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following hours-long closure

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Both lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday morning because of multiple crashes and blocking vehicles. At least one of the crashes involved several semi-trucks. Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours at milepost 34 near North Bend Thursday morning before reopening...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County

SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Power restoration underway in areas of Washington ahead of next storm Thursday evening

SEATTLE — Utility crews were out Thursday restoring power to thousands of customers in western Washington ahead of bitter cold and freezing rain. In Grays Harbor County, thousands of customers near Lake Quinault, Tahola, and Ocean Shores were waiting Thursday morning for the power to come back. Crews already restored power to more than 10,000 customers in Oyehut, downtown Ocean Shores, Moclips, Copalis, Neilton, Wishkah and East Hoquiam Road.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Women attacked by man while jogging in Seattle seek justice

SEATTLE — Two women who were groped by a man while jogging are speaking out in hopes of catching him. Seattle police said at least three victims have been groped between April and December. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pet of the week: Mother and daughter cat duo Kerosene and Pugsly

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kerosene and her daughter Pugsly are a bonded pair of young cats looking for their forever home. Kerosene was abandoned outside an apartment complex and taken into a home, where she gave birth to a litter of kittens. Pugsly has stayed with her mom ever since.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Town Hall: The state of the homelessness crisis in King County

SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the state of homelessness in King County. People experiencing homelessness has become a crisis and there are efforts being made to help those living unhoused get the resources they need. The participants in the town hall are:. Jon...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions

Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON STATE

