Lebanon, PA

PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (December 1 to December 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Janet Marie Bonser Estate, Janet M. Bonser Estate, Janet M. Daugherty Estate, Richard R. Bonser to Richard R. Bonser for $1. 46 Union Crest Drive. Susan M. Wescott to John and April Seasock for $392,000. Bethel Township. 2915 South...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces

Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
PALMYRA, PA
lebtown.com

Vivian E. Strohm (1941-2022)

Vivian E. Strohm, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. She was the wife of the late George S. Strohm. Born in Lebanon on March 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Eva (Klahr) and Walter Menzel, Sr. Vivian...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Barbara A. Springborn (1937-2022)

Barbara A. Springborn, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at her residence. She is survived by her loving husband, Allen J. Springborn to whom she was married for over 65 years. Born in Lebanon, PA, on May 5th, 1937, she was the daughter of the late...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner was called to a motorcycle crash shortly before midnight on Dec. 18. Emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. There is no word...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon City Council makes it official: no tax hike in 2023

2023 will mark the eighth straight year with no increase in the city property tax. Lebanon City Council last night passed an ordinance that officially sets the 2023 tax rate at 4.581 mills, the same as 2022. That means that the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to pay $458.10 annually.
LEBANON, PA
Newswatch 16

First responders hurt in crash

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI

Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
PALMYRA, PA
FOX 43

York County family loses home to early morning fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

