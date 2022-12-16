Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Last-Minute Holiday Presents? Visit Ephrata's Green Dragon Market For Unique Gifts and Local FoodsMelissa FrostEphrata, PA
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
County contracts with Georgia firm for maintenance services at county prison
Citing an emergency situation at the county prison, Lebanon County Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote Thursday a contract with a Georgia firm to provide maintenance services at the facility. The inability to fill two maintenance position vacancies – including a supervisory position – at the county prison since August...
Lebanon County real estate transfers (December 1 to December 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Janet Marie Bonser Estate, Janet M. Bonser Estate, Janet M. Daugherty Estate, Richard R. Bonser to Richard R. Bonser for $1. 46 Union Crest Drive. Susan M. Wescott to John and April Seasock for $392,000. Bethel Township. 2915 South...
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces
Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
Vivian E. Strohm (1941-2022)
Vivian E. Strohm, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. She was the wife of the late George S. Strohm. Born in Lebanon on March 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Eva (Klahr) and Walter Menzel, Sr. Vivian...
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Barbara A. Springborn (1937-2022)
Barbara A. Springborn, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at her residence. She is survived by her loving husband, Allen J. Springborn to whom she was married for over 65 years. Born in Lebanon, PA, on May 5th, 1937, she was the daughter of the late...
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Construction begins on third phase of North Cornwall Commons development
Byler Holdings, the developer of North Cornwall Commons, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6 for Phase 3 of the multi-use project. Jonathan Byler, Byler Holdings president and CEO, said this phase contains three buildings – a 6,500-square-foot retail building, a 27,000-square-foot three story office building, and a 129-unit apartment building.
Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Coroner called to motorcycle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner was called to a motorcycle crash shortly before midnight on Dec. 18. Emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. There is no word...
Lebanon City Council makes it official: no tax hike in 2023
2023 will mark the eighth straight year with no increase in the city property tax. Lebanon City Council last night passed an ordinance that officially sets the 2023 tax rate at 4.581 mills, the same as 2022. That means that the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to pay $458.10 annually.
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous tip in Harford County
Barb Harris had an idea. She rounded up two wise men, (her son and friend), and 22 wiser women to have breakfast together.
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI
Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
York County family loses home to early morning fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
