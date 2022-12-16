Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. William Chris Wine Company just nabbed a spot on one of the most coveted wine lists in the world. 2. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. Be there or be square. 3. 6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens. The owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden.4. San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch. Who needs reindeer when you have 50 adorable alpacas?5. Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour. Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO