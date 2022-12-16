Read full article on original website
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this Christmas weekend
Celebrate the holiday season with an agenda full of holiday-inspired happenings that even a Scrooge would enjoy. Venture out to Lightscape or see Santa at Travis Park. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this Christmas weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 22McNay Art Museum presents "True Believers: Benny Andrews & Deborah Roberts"Discover a new view of the Black experience in America portrayed by two artists from different generations. This exhibition features works that connect both artists and a mix of media that shares the themes of activities, religion, family,...
4 festive holiday happenings for the whole family in downtown San Antonio
The holidays are in full swing, and downtown San Antonio has plenty of activities to keep the kids occupied while they're desperately awaiting Santa's arrival. Head to Travis Park and La Villita Historic Arts Village for shopping, ice skating, and more holiday happenings. Plus, several happenings continue after Christmas to keep the fun going through the new year. Travis Park (301 E. Travis Street)Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park — Through January 16, 2023The Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero, is back at Travis Park and open daily through January 16, 2023. Since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have enjoyed the...
How to prepare for inclement winter weather in San Antonio this weekend
Well, the weather outside really is frightful this week, with a strong cold front forecasted to move through the San Antonio area. The arctic blast will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen this season, and temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees on Thursday night and Friday morning. According to a release from the City of San Antonio, CPS Energy has strengthened the resiliency of is power plants against sustained freezing temperatures by implementing winterization initiatives. While ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, CPS Energy "urges energy conservation to help residents save money on their bills,"...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Voodoo Doughnut makes Alamo City debut
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsA gaggle of locals braved chilly temps and long lines for the December 20 opening of hip Portland chain Voodoo Doughnut's first San Antonio location. Like the other locations, the new Alamo City outpost at 400 E. Houston St. now delivers sugar and caffeine to both morning crowds and late-night River Walk revelers.Besamé, the latest project from the owners of popular nightlife spot El...
New Cocktail Summit shakes up the San Antonio bar and restaurant scene in January
San Antonio fans of cocktails will get their fill of tasting sessions, curated dinners, parties, seminars, and panel discussions in a new multi-day event highlighting the impact and evolution of the cocktail. Local nonprofit Culinaria will present the first Third Coast Cocktail Summit from January 10-14, 2023, taking place across multiple venues in downtown San Antonio.Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, Culinaria’s president and CEO, said the cocktail summit is a natural evolution for her organization, which hosts various wine and food-oriented events throughout the year, including the twice-a-year Restaurant Weeks.“Our goal is to highlight the spirits and mixes that define the cultures...
2 new San Antonio murals celebrate the Alamo City in joyful movement
At the end of November, two bright new murals took over regular exterior walls at the Ramirez Community Center, tying the setting into the activities organizers hope San Antonians will enjoy nearby. Titled “Motivated Community” and “Joyful Momentum,” the works represent activity as well as a spirit of togetherness — fitting for the organization that helped bring them to life.This is the first collaboration between the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Street Art Initiative, a local nonprofit that focuses on career development for street artists. The nonprofit has created 66 murals around the city so far, and...
San Antonio breaks ground on World Heritage Center, the new gateway to the missions
Earlier this month, San Antonio's City Council approved an ordinance awarding a construction contract for the city's new World Heritage Center. Estimated to be completed in July 2024, the project will highlight the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas.Construction began with a groundbreaking on December 13, but plans for the project date as far back as 2016. According to a release, the design process began in December 2019 as a collaborative effort. In June 2020, a virtual World Heritage Open House announced the location for the World Heritage Center at 100 W....
New boutique hotel checks into revitalized River Walk destination
The final phase of a major renovation project overlooking the San Antonio River Walk reaches completion this month. After announcing a total redevelopment of two downtown properties earlier this year, Winston Hotels has revealed the opening date of for the second concept on the property: Tuesday, December 20.Opening next week, The Element by Westin joins the recently completed AC by Marriott at 111 Soledad St. (between Houston and Commerce streets). The renovation also produced a new venue to enjoy drinks and dazzling downtown views at the 1 Watson Rooftop Bar + Lounge, which debuted to fanfare earlier this month.According...
San Antonio sees biggest drop in home sales in years, but prices continue to rise
For the eighth month in a row, San Antonio home sales are on the decline. Last month, home sales dropped 24 percent from the previous year, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors' November 2022 report. It's the biggest drop in year-over-year sales since May 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Despite dropping sales, home prices continued to climb year-over-year, reinforcing the trend that has defined the local market in 2022. Last month, the San Antonio market's average home price grew 4 percent year-over-year to $372,126, while the median price was up 5 percent to $314,625. Homes...
New Braunfels beer garden taps into the holiday spirit with epic ugly Christmas sweater party
Bust out your ugliest holiday attire — Krause's Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party & Contest this Thursday, December 15, from 6-9 pm. The party is sponsored by Lone Star Beer, who's offering a nice incentive for guests brave enough to don their finest ugly sweater fashions. The iconic Christmas style choice isn't just for laughs: the winning contestant will receive a basket full of Lone Star beer merch to take home. (What a perfect way to get a gift for the beer lover in your life while recycling the sweater you...
9 festive San Antonio restaurants open for Christmas Day cheer
One of the best revelations of adulthood is figuring out that you steer the ship. That’s especially true during the holidays, when an onslaught of decorating, cooking, hosting, and gift-buying can turn the jolliest ho-ho-ho into a grumpy bah humbug. It’s easier to take on tradition when it’s á la carte instead of prix fixe.This year, take the fuss out of the festive by entrusting the city’s culinary whizzes with the annual feast. Plenty of San Antonio restaurants are open on Christmas Day to make celebrating as delightful as ever. Skip the grocery shopping, clean-up, and prep work and eke...
San Antonio's McNay Art Museum announces dynamic new director
One of San Antonio's oldest and most treasured museums has announced the appointment of a new director. On February 13, 2023, Matthew McLendon, PhD, will become director at the McNay Art Museum.McLendon will be the fourth director in the museum's 68-year history. He comes to San Antonio from the Fralin Museum of Art at The University of Virginia (UVA), where he has served as the J. Sanford Miller Family Director and Chief Curator since 2017.“Matthew’s dynamic experience as an art historian, museum director and curator will strengthen the McNay Art Museum’s position as a global destination for modern and contemporary...
San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch
After a dazzling debut earlier this fall, Black Barn Alpaca ranch has transformed from pumpkin patch to winter wonderland just in time for Christmas. Beginning this Saturday, December 10, the farm will host two weekends of holiday fun for the whole family.Located about 40 minutes outside San Antonio, the Floresville farm is home to 50 adorable alpacas. For the winter festivities, the 16-acre property invites guests to shop, eat, and play with Santa and his favorite alpacas.General festivities will take place from noon to 8 pm both Saturdays (December 10 and December 17), and from noon to 5 pm both...
Hill Country vineyard pours onto list of the world's 100 best wineries, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. William Chris Wine Company just nabbed a spot on one of the most coveted wine lists in the world. 2. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. Be there or be square. 3. 6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens. The owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden.4. San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch. Who needs reindeer when you have 50 adorable alpacas?5. Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour. Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio.
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family band, albeit without...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. OpeningsThe owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden. Although official channels are keeping details mum, a Facebook page run by landlords VLA Real Estate spilled the beans on the November 25 opening. In addition to serving craft beer, the concept at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave has a full kitchen, bar, and a small patio for enjoying the mild December...
Luxe Italian designer Gucci debuts first San Antonio boutique at La Cantera
Italian luxury designer Gucci is opening its first directly operated store in San Antonio on Friday, December 9. The new outpost will be located in The Shops at La Cantera, marking the brand's eighth boutique in Texas.Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, the luxury brand is known for its creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. The new store will represent those three pillars: Spanning over 4,400 feet, its interior will be both elevated and discreet, weaving beautiful and distinct materials with an elegant and modern minimalist touch. Design highlights include rich fabrics (sage green wall finishes with complementary pink, gray, and moss...
4 dynamic San Antonio art exhibits to explore this December
Revel in the arts this month in San Antonio with four distinct and dynamic shows. “L.A. to S.A.” brings together diverse artists to highlight similarities within the Latinx art community, while Jessica Harvey holds a mirror to natural sites in the Texas landscape in “soft earth hard sky” at Sala Diaz. Wherever your whimsy takes you this winter and throughout the holiday season, the arts will be a welcome addition.Mercury Project“L.A. to S.A. Presented by Motherling” — Now through December 23“L.A. to S.A.” brings together a diverse group of artists that highlight the vast similarities within the Latinx art community....
Legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers heat up San Antonio with 2023 tour stop
One of alternative rock's most legendary acts is headed to San Antonio on their highly anticipated North American tour next year. Red Hot Chili Peppers will play the Alamodome on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.Kicking off in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 29, RHCP will also stop in Houston's Minute Maid Park on Thursday, May 25 to close out the North American leg of the tour before heading to Europe. Effortlessly hip modern rock band The Strokes will support the Chili Peppers on both Texas stops, along with talented bassist-vocalist Thundercat.Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 9 online....
San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party
You may still be Christmas shopping (or you may not have started — no judgment), but it's never too early to start planning for New Year's Eve. The City of San Antonio is certainly thinking ahead, announcing the return of Celebrate SA, the citywide celebration on Saturday, December 31.Drawing more than 70,000 partygoers annually, San Antonio's official New Year's Eve party features live music and fireworks. This year's theme is "Dancing in the Streets," and will take place from 6 pm to midnight in the heart of downtown. According to a release, the official party boundaries will be on South...
