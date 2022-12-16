Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described to the House Jan. 6 committee a wide-ranging pressure campaign from Donald Trump’s allies aimed at influencing her cooperation with Congress and stifling potentially damaging testimony about him. In extraordinary closed-door testimony made public Thursday, Hutchinson recounted how those in the former president’s circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance as she was cooperating with the committee investigating the Capitol riot and how her own lawyer — a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House — advised her against being fully forthcoming with lawmakers and told her “the less you remember, the better.” The nine-member committee released two never-before-seen transcripts of Hutchinson’s testimony as it tries to wrap up its investigation and make its work public. The committee, which will dissolve when Republicans take over the House on Jan. 3, was also expected to release its final report Thursday. The transcripts provide previously unknown details about what Hutchinson called the “moral struggle” — torn between the desire to speak the truth and to remain loyal to Trump — that she says she endured on the way to becoming one of the most memorable witnesses of the committee’s investigation.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians hailed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the...
EXPLAINER: What's the debate over releasing Trump's taxes?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, raising the potential of additional revelations in the coming days related to the finances of the longtime businessman who broke political norms by refusing to voluntarily make public his returns as he sought the presidency.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. Assistant U.S. […]
Rep.-elect George Santos says he'll address questions
NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives said Thursday that he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos said, “I have my story...
Arizona to remove makeshift border wall after federal lawsuit
(Reuters) - Arizona will remove a line of shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border a week after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit alleging that the makeshift wall designed to deter migrants was illegally erected on federal lands.
U.S. House to vote on $1.66 trillion spending bill on Friday
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides more money for Ukraine's defense, restricts the Chinese-owned TikTok app and reforms presidential election certification, a top Democrat said.
‘I Bawled’: A Congresswoman’s 18-Month Fight For A Neglected Tribal School Just Paid Off
A single sentence in the 4,155-page omnibus spending bill is everything that Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) came to Congress to do.
