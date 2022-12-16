ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'

The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James

Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation

The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Zach Lavine Wants To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers, Says NBA Executive

Every season, there is a player that becomes disgruntled over the course of the year out of nowhere. Sometimes teams and players squash it and move, but most often, it leads to a player being traded. With the Chicago Bulls faltering this season and looking unlikely to compete, the tensions in the team are flaring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes

The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI

