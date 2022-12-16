Humboldt Last Week episode 270: Rugby champs, Star Wars fest, failed hitman, ‘earth flag’ legality, Cappa’s old Bucs, more

Read full article on original website
The Today Show Clones Its Visit to Humboldt Where Viewers Learned About Becoming a Ganjier
This morning, the Today Show gave a second round of love to their segment on becoming a ganjier–someone trained in appreciating and understanding cannabis–and aired again a piece that first appeared six months ago, citing it as one of their favorites in 2022. The Ganjier, a Humboldt County...
Five Humboldt Artists Receive Victor Thomas Jacoby Awards from HAF+WRCF
This is a press release from the Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation:. HAF+WRCF is proud to announce that five Humboldt County artists are winners of the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby award for artistic vision and creativity. Winners receive $10,000 each to support their work. Each fall, local...
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Arcata Business, Marimba One, Patents Tree-saving Alternative
Marimba One, an Arcata based business that manufactures some of the world’s finest percussion keyboards and mallets, announces that on Oct. 25, 2022 they were granted a patent for a new groundbreaking synthetic acoustic material. It was developed by Ron Samuels and the team at Marimba One over a...
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 31
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 31. Meet leader Andy Feinstein at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology, local history, and Arcata’s innovative wastewater treatment facility. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
‘Handsome Man Jameson is Ready to Make His Debut!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Jameson. I am a male, brown brindle and white German Shepherd...
Nick Sheridan: ‘Charm, a quick wit and a bright smile’
My beautiful boy, Nicholas Sheridan, passed on to everlasting peace on December 12, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wy. Nick was born June 16, 1987 in Eureka, California to Gina and John Sheridan. He attended school in Eureka and Garberville, graduating high school in 2005. Immediately moving to Wyoming, he made many wonderful friends and enjoyed the outdoors and wide-open spaces, shooting and fishing whenever he could. Nick worked his way through school, earning his degree as a journeyman electrician with many certifications. Nick was passionate about his work in the oil fields and felt fortunate to support his family doing what he loved in Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico.
New Fire at Residence in Rio Dell
In Rio Dell, a town hard hit by yesterday’s earthquake, a home in the 700 block of Ireland Street has caught fire. Multiple agencies have requested to respond–Loleta, Carlotta, Ferndale, and Fortuna are sending water tenders and there is a request for Ferndale to send their Type 1 engine to assist.
Fire Does $80,000 Damage to Structure, Resident Suffers Smoke Inhalation But Refuses Medical Treatment
On 12/20/2022 at 5:04 P.M. Arcata Fire District units were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire on the 100 Block of Timmons Lane, in the Essex area of Arcata. The residents had returned to their home and found it full of smoke with fire spreading in the living room area. One of the occupants entered the home in an attempt to rescue family pets, suffering minor smoke inhalation while doing so. The occupant denied needing any medical treatment at scene.
89 Firearms Turned in During Eureka PD Buyback Event
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the City of Eureka hosted a gun buyback event at the Wharfinger building in Eureka from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event provided an opportunity to anonymously turn in unwanted firearms in exchange for up to $100 each. During the course of the 5-hour...
[UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: Now a Eureka Drop Off Location] Rio Dell Firefighters Need Supplies
Folks can drop them off at the Rio Dell Fire Station! Or at KMUD Radio in Redway before 11am. For less immediate help, but still incredibly useful…please send a check to. UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: Proper Wellness Center at 517 5th St in Eureka has offered to accept donations from those of you up north and will transport them to Rio Dell (where they have another location.)
Queen of Bridges Damaged; Caltrans Releases Info on Fernbridge
After the 6.4 earthquake struck at 2:34 this morning, travelers soon discovered damage on the historic Queen of bridges. Not long afterward, Caltrans reported that there were cracks and the bridge was being closed. At 10:28 a.m., they tweeted, “Route 211 remains closed at Fernbridge in Humboldt County following an...
Food Distributions from Food for People in Fortuna and Beyond Today
When: Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Where: At the Gene Lucas Center Parking Lot (3000 Newburg Rd B, Fortuna, CA 95540) Food for People will distribute nonperishable pantry staples to help households who have lost food due to the earthquake and power outages. Additionally, Food...
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
SoHum Services Giving Away Food in Phillipsville Today
SoHum Services is going to be doing food distribution in Phillipsville today from approximately 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Phillipsville firehouse. If you know anyone who could benefit from some extra groceries, please let them know.
Fish and Game Commission Denies Petition, Extends Emergency Regulations, Names Inductees and More at December Meeting
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Game:. At its December meeting, the California Fish and Game Commission acted on several issues affecting California’s natural resources. The following are just a few items of interest from this month’s meeting held in San Diego with an option for the public to join via Zoom.
Blue Slide Road Open to Controlled Traffic
After the 6.4 earthquake that shook north coast residents in the early hours of December 20, the two most accessible ways to access the coastal town of Ferndale were closed off. Humboldt County Department of Roads has just updated that Blue Slide Road is now open. Travelers to cautioned to...
Arcata Fire Says They Don’t Have Staff or Equipment to Rescue Students From Cal Poly’s Planned New Housing
Story courtesy of Jack Durham at the Mad River Union. If a fire breaks out in one of the two seven-story-tall buildings that Cal Poly Humboldt plans to construct at the Craftsman’s Mall site, the Arcata Fire District will not have adequate staffing or equipment to rescue those inside.
Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake
We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs
The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
