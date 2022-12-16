Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Muso.AI Unveils ‘ENCORE,’ a Stunningly Simple Consolidation of Creator Credits
Muso.AI has announced the arrival of ENCORE 2022 — designed to bring together disparate music credits into a unique, dynamically-updating accolade. ENCORE allows behind-the-scenes artists to showcase their career achievements across streaming and social platforms. Bringing data from Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Music, and more, ENCORE highlights creators’...
Spotify Had the Largest Single Outage of 2022, According to DownDetector
Spotify suffered the largest service outage of 2022, according to a report from DownDetector. The website is responsible for monitoring outages across major services like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Spotify. These outages are often traced to show the impact using app data and graphs to show where problems are occurring. It’s an easy way to find out if problems are known among service providers–or if you’re having an issue local to you.
Chartmetric Puts Its Own Spin on SiriusXM Data Tracking
One of the music industry’s best-paying platforms is now comprehensively tracked by Chartmetric. Last month, we covered Chartmetric’s sizable ‘version 2’ upgrade, which includes critical TikTok tracking capabilities. But the company’s latest addition involves a platform conceptualized when TikTok was almost unimaginable. Tucked within Chartmetric’s...
Amazon Adds ‘Tens of Thousands of Premium Music Videos’ to Fire TV Devices With Free-to-Use App
Amazon has officially made “tens of thousands of premium music videos” available to Fire TV users in the US with “no sign-ups, subscriptions, or fees required.”. The ecommerce giant, which has leaned into music in more ways than one during 2022, just recently announced the arrival of music videos on stateside Fire TV devices. Powered by 14-year-old music video platform XITE, the ad-supported offering is already live on the Amazon Music owner’s Fire TV televisions, sticks, and cubes.
Latest Music Industry Hires: G.O.O.D. Music, JKBX, Deezer, Cosynd, Big Sync Music, 88rising, More
Here’s a recap of recent music industry hires and in-house promotions as of December 20th, 2022. If you have a job shuffle to share, we’re all ears. Send us a note to [email protected] If you’d like to post a job on our Job Board, just send us a request to [email protected] And, keep track of all the latest music industry shuffles here.
Tumblr Joins Livestreaming Band Wagon with New Service
Tumblr launches livestreaming to cast a broader net in the content creator market. Microblogging platform Tumblr has launched a livestreaming solution through a partnership with The Meet Group in a push to video to gain new users and advertisers. The heavier focus on video investment comes as Tumblr tries to reinvent itself under new ownership and rival platforms like Twitter lose audiences. Tumblr mentions video game sessions, book club discussions, and Dungeons & Dragons games as potential uses for the feature.
Duetti Reportedly Raises $7 Million to Fuel Single-Song Acquisition Strategy
Duetti, an IP-focused startup founded by former Tidal COO Lior Tibon, has reportedly raised $7 million as it prepares to begin acquiring the rights to single tracks that have made a splash on streaming platforms. The multimillion-dollar raise from Duetti (not to be confused with Duetto) just recently came to...
Smart TV Music Video App ROXi Adds Simon Cowell As An Investor, Inks Samsung Deal Ahead of Planned US Expansion
ROXi, a UK-based music-video app for smart televisions, has added Simon Cowell as an investor and inked a partnership deal with Samsung. London-headquartered ROXi, which says that its library encompasses approximately 90 million music videos and some 400,000 karaoke tracks, formally announced both developments today. On the former front, Simon Cowell, besides taking an interest in ROXi, is now set to curate exclusive music-video playlists for the service.
