Hawai‘i Army Guard flies helicopters to support Hawaii Life Flight
Governor Josh Green, M.D. authorized the emergency use of the Hawai‘i Army Guard [HIARNG] helicopters — and the select crews — to temporarily support Hawaii Life Flight after one of its aircraft and crew went missing Thursday in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Maui and the Big Island.
Lightning strike ignites brush fire within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
Fire crews are battling a small brush fire within Volcanoes National Park that was ignited by a lightning strike Tuesday. The blaze is reported at 30% containment. Hilina Pali Road is closed from the gate past Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Hilina Pali Lookout due to fire suppression efforts to extinguish a 5-acre wildfire. Only authorized vehicles are permitted until further notice. Kaʻaha Trail is also closed.
Gallery: Big Island storm toppled trees, damaged county park structures
County, state and utility crews have spent the day working to restore power and clear roads after a cold front Monday swept the Big Island, bringing with it rain, wind and thunderstorms. Video posted on the Hawai’i Department of Transportation Facebook page shows crews packing up after clearing fallen trees...
Hilo man arrested after illegal planting of coconut palms in East Hawai‘i recreation area
A Hilo man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to plant 165 keiki coconut palms in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. This is the fourth time over the past nine years Gene Tamashiro has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of the so-called “Kanaka Garden.”
Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits
While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
Hawai’i County seeking applicants for community committees in Kona and Puna
The County of Hawaiʻi is seeking applicants for its Community Development Plan Action Committees for Kona and Puna. Translate the General Plan’s broad statements into actions specific within the community plans. Improve and advance community resilience. Provide civic dialogue for community engagement. The Action Committees are responsible for...
UPDATE: High Surf Advisory canceled for Big Island
This story was updated at 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 22. The National Weather Service has canceled the high surf advisory for the Big Island. This story was updated at 6:46 p.m. on Dec. 21. The National Weather Service has canceled the High Surf Warning and issued a High Surf Advisory...
Gov. Green’s executive budget includes $50 million for Hilo Medical Center expansion
On Monday, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, M.D., submitted the Executive Budget for 2023-2025 to the State Legislature and announced the release of nearly $50 million in grants to non-profit communities. In the budget, one of his “high priority” items is $50 million for the expansion of the Intensive Care...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettles campaign struggling to meet goal in Hawai’i
For the 2022 Christmas season, The Salvation Army’s iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign, now in its 131st year, is struggling to meet its fundraising goal in Hawai’i. With just five bell-ringing days left before Christmas, donations in Hawaii are currently tracking at 67% of a $750,000 goal. Donations...
