Hawai‘i Army Guard flies helicopters to support Hawaii Life Flight

Governor Josh Green, M.D. authorized the emergency use of the Hawai‘i Army Guard [HIARNG] helicopters — and the select crews — to temporarily support Hawaii Life Flight after one of its aircraft and crew went missing Thursday in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Maui and the Big Island.
Lightning strike ignites brush fire within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Fire crews are battling a small brush fire within Volcanoes National Park that was ignited by a lightning strike Tuesday. The blaze is reported at 30% containment. Hilina Pali Road is closed from the gate past Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Hilina Pali Lookout due to fire suppression efforts to extinguish a 5-acre wildfire. Only authorized vehicles are permitted until further notice. Kaʻaha Trail is also closed.
Gallery: Big Island storm toppled trees, damaged county park structures

County, state and utility crews have spent the day working to restore power and clear roads after a cold front Monday swept the Big Island, bringing with it rain, wind and thunderstorms. Video posted on the Hawai’i Department of Transportation Facebook page shows crews packing up after clearing fallen trees...
Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits

While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
Hawai’i County seeking applicants for community committees in Kona and Puna

The County of Hawaiʻi is seeking applicants for its Community Development Plan Action Committees for Kona and Puna. Translate the General Plan’s broad statements into actions specific within the community plans. Improve and advance community resilience. Provide civic dialogue for community engagement. The Action Committees are responsible for...
UPDATE: High Surf Advisory canceled for Big Island

This story was updated at 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 22. The National Weather Service has canceled the high surf advisory for the Big Island. This story was updated at 6:46 p.m. on Dec. 21. The National Weather Service has canceled the High Surf Warning and issued a High Surf Advisory...
