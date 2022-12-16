ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins agree to deal with 2-time All-Star slugger

By Darryn Albert
 6 days ago
Aug 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli walks to the dugout in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

All hope is not quite lost for the Minnesota Twins after the departure of Carlos Correa.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has agreed to a free agent deal with the Twins. The deal is reportedly for one year and $11 million.

The 29-year-old Gallo split time last season between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers but hit just (gulp) .160 overall with 19 homers and 47 RBIs in 126 total appearances. A textbook definition of a three-true-outcomes player, Gallo did hit 38 homers with 77 RBIs in 2021, leading the AL in both walks (111) and strikeouts (213).

On top of his two career All-Star appearances, Gallo also won the Gold Glove Award in the outfield in 2020 and 2021. Though Gallo became a maligned player during his time in New York especially, he now gets a chance to re-establish his value on a one-year deal. The Twins should also benefit from the lefty-hitting Gallo’s power, especially with infield shifts now outlawed.

