Bogle Family Wine Collection Welcomes New Vice President of Sales to Lead Its Growing Brand Portfolio

Napa, CA (December 21, 2022) – The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF) hosted its annual Leadership and Management Conference on November 16, 17 and 18, 2022. The popular, 3-day educational conference provided 250 Napa County vineyard supervisors and fieldworkers the opportunity to gain professional and personal skills, with a goal to help them advance in their careers. All seminars are hosted in Spanish by experts from businesses across the Northern California Bay Area, like UC Davis, Redwood Credit Union, AgSafe, Strategic Retirement Partners, County of Napa, Napa County Resource Conservation District, Inglenook, Pan American Insurance Services, California Highway Patrol, Duarte Nursery, Napa County Agricultural Office, and Nicola Health & Safety.

