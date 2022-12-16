ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Oscar Predictions: Documentary Short – A Category Stacked With Heartfelt Tales, Polar Bears and Linsanity

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Short CATEGORY COMMENTARY: It’s an eclectic...
Houston Chronicle

16 shows, movies and specials to watch this holiday season

Whether you live for the holidays or you're more of a "bah, humbug" type, there are plenty of TV shows, movies and specials to help you get into the spirit - or avoid it completely. Watch with the whole family:. 1. 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical'. Roald Dahl's 1988 novel...
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Variety will honor “Causeway” actor Brian Tyree Henry with the Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Check Out Our Film Festival Section for More Emmy and Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry is best known for starring as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in FX’s “Atlanta”, and in the past The post Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Chocolate, gin and cats: An octogenarian on growing old gracefully

- - - The Europeans do everything better: German mothers raise children better, French women eat better, the Danes create cozy, relaxing atmospheres better. At least that's what best-selling books tell us. Now, with "The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly: Life Wisdom From Someone Who Will (Probably) Die Before You,"...

