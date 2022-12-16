ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Florida Gulf Coast University returns to a traditional commencement ceremony

After three years, Florida Gulf Coast University is back to a traditional commencement ceremony. “There’s been a big team of people that are trying to do a lot of different things to make things as special as possible for our graduates this weekend,” said Eric Balmer, senior director of campus reservations and university events.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man guilty of attempted 2nd-degree murder

A man from Lehigh Acres was found guilty Thursday morning of attempted second-degree murder. Antonio Pen, 62, was found guilty as charged with attempted second-degree murder after a two-day trial in Lee County. The crime happened on March 29 in a Lee County home in the middle of the night. The victim reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that they were asleep when they felt they were being strangled and couldn’t breathe.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman records family history in decades of Christmas cards

So many families have Christmas traditions, whether caroling, making cookies or going to church on Christmas Day. One Cape Coral woman’s tradition made the family Christmas card popular before it was a trend. 88-year-old Harriet Specht loves everything about Christmas—the traditions, the togetherness, the fun, the presents and the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers

One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral High School student arrested after online shooting threat

A 15-year-old Cape Coral High School student was arrested Monday after police say he made a school shooting threat online. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, school resource officers from CCPD learned that a student had posted “I feel like shooting the school up ngl” to Google Classroom, a blended learning platform utilized by local schools. The IP address used to post this threat was traced to the student responsible.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Guardian ad Litem volunteers bring Christmas gifts to SWFL foster children

Members of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation are working hard to ensure foster children in Lee County have what they need this Christmas. The Guardian ad Litem Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the health, educational and social needs of nearly 1,300 foster children in Southwest Florida, has gathered more than 2,000 toys, including Barbie dolls, board games, trucks, and clothes, and transformed their office into Santa’s Workshop.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Winter weather impacting some holiday flights in Southwest Florida

Winter weather is hitting holiday air travel hard. Flight Aware reports more than 3,500 cancellations and over 16,000 delays across the country on Tuesday. Airlines are already issuing waivers and travel alerts ahead of the expected delays and cancellations. This holiday season has been calm and bright for most passengers traveling out of Southwest Florida International Airport.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer

A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Depositions reveal more on Wade Wilson homicide cases

Wade Wilson is accused of killing two women in Cape Coral in 2019. Depositions filed with the Clerk of Court reveal details of the investigation into the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. Defense attorneys heard from Wilson’s former ex-girlfriend who said he abused her and a witness who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel hopes tourists wait to return so the island can recover

The island of Sanibel is just weeks from re-opening to the public, months after Ian knocked the island on its back, but the city is making sure not to promote the island as a place to visit right now. The people who live on Sanibel know that foot traffic there...
SANIBEL, FL

