WINKNEWS.com
Florida Gulf Coast University returns to a traditional commencement ceremony
After three years, Florida Gulf Coast University is back to a traditional commencement ceremony. “There’s been a big team of people that are trying to do a lot of different things to make things as special as possible for our graduates this weekend,” said Eric Balmer, senior director of campus reservations and university events.
WINKNEWS.com
Researchers studying how Southwest Florida water differs at night
Water is complex, from fresh water in Lake Okeechobee to saltwater in the Gulf of Mexico and the estuaries where they meet. A slight ripple in their conditions can have a wave of impacts on those who rely on it. “We have a lot of different types of users. People...
WINKNEWS.com
Franklin Park Elementary School put together time capsule for the new school
Demolition to rebuild better. That’s what’s happening at Franklin Park Elementary School, but it is not because of Hurricane Ian. The project has been in the works for a while. WINK News spent the day with students who are making something special before the building comes down by making a time capsule.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man guilty of attempted 2nd-degree murder
A man from Lehigh Acres was found guilty Thursday morning of attempted second-degree murder. Antonio Pen, 62, was found guilty as charged with attempted second-degree murder after a two-day trial in Lee County. The crime happened on March 29 in a Lee County home in the middle of the night. The victim reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that they were asleep when they felt they were being strangled and couldn’t breathe.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County first responders put on a light show for children at NCH
It’s always difficult for families when one of their children is in the hospital, especially during the holidays. Wednesday night is the annual event that’s supposed to help ease the stress and put smiles on the faces of kids and parents. First responders from around Collier County showed...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman records family history in decades of Christmas cards
So many families have Christmas traditions, whether caroling, making cookies or going to church on Christmas Day. One Cape Coral woman’s tradition made the family Christmas card popular before it was a trend. 88-year-old Harriet Specht loves everything about Christmas—the traditions, the togetherness, the fun, the presents and the...
Alligator caught knocking on front door of Bonita Springs home
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — An alligator in Bonita Springs was seen knocking on someone’s front door. Thankfully the homeowner decided not to answer. That alligator is very well known in the neighborhood. It all happened in Paloma, a gated community along Imperial Parkway. Residents said they are familiar...
WINKNEWS.com
Teens accused of swatting North Port woman’s house and 11 more incidents in United States
Two suspects were arrested after a Ring Doorbell was hacked nearly two years ago, leading police to surround a woman’s home thinking there was a hostage situation. One of the victims of the 12 swatting incidents lives in North Port. The two male suspects, just 18 and 19 years...
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers
One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral High School student arrested after online shooting threat
A 15-year-old Cape Coral High School student was arrested Monday after police say he made a school shooting threat online. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, school resource officers from CCPD learned that a student had posted “I feel like shooting the school up ngl” to Google Classroom, a blended learning platform utilized by local schools. The IP address used to post this threat was traced to the student responsible.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL law enforcement officers reflect on 2022’s line-of-duty deaths
According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 129 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in the first six months of 2022. “I’ve gone to 109 law enforcement funerals in the state of Florida in my career, and...
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
WINKNEWS.com
Guardian ad Litem volunteers bring Christmas gifts to SWFL foster children
Members of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation are working hard to ensure foster children in Lee County have what they need this Christmas. The Guardian ad Litem Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the health, educational and social needs of nearly 1,300 foster children in Southwest Florida, has gathered more than 2,000 toys, including Barbie dolls, board games, trucks, and clothes, and transformed their office into Santa’s Workshop.
WINKNEWS.com
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
WINKNEWS.com
Winter weather impacting some holiday flights in Southwest Florida
Winter weather is hitting holiday air travel hard. Flight Aware reports more than 3,500 cancellations and over 16,000 delays across the country on Tuesday. Airlines are already issuing waivers and travel alerts ahead of the expected delays and cancellations. This holiday season has been calm and bright for most passengers traveling out of Southwest Florida International Airport.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer
A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Victims of Naples doctor accused of rape seeking justice after his death
Fourteen women are still seeking justice after being sexually abused at a medical spa in Naples. The suspect in the case, Dr. Eric Salata, took his own life, but the fight isn’t over. “Dr. Salata did take the easy way out. Cowardly took his own life. The case is...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 21
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Depositions reveal more on Wade Wilson homicide cases
Wade Wilson is accused of killing two women in Cape Coral in 2019. Depositions filed with the Clerk of Court reveal details of the investigation into the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. Defense attorneys heard from Wilson’s former ex-girlfriend who said he abused her and a witness who...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel hopes tourists wait to return so the island can recover
The island of Sanibel is just weeks from re-opening to the public, months after Ian knocked the island on its back, but the city is making sure not to promote the island as a place to visit right now. The people who live on Sanibel know that foot traffic there...
