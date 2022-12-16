ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota's gas flare rating higher than national average

By Kimberly James
The Center Square
 6 days ago
Flaring Natural Gas in North Dakota Steve Oehlenschlager / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) - Consultants at Rystad Energy, commissioned by the Environmental Defense Fund, have found that North Dakota's gas flaring rate is seven times higher than the next highest state.

Gas flaring intensity is measured by the percentage of flared gas as a percent of the total produced gas. North Dakota's flaring intensity was 7.1%, 35% of the contribution from the five leading flaring states, compared to runner-up New Mexico's 1%.

"Our state's gas capture rate is currently at 95%, which is very positive news," Michael Ziesch, EGIS staff officer at the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, told The Center Square. "This exceeds gas capture target of 91% set in November 2020."

In the most recent production months evaluated, August and September 2022, gas capture rates were 94% and 95%, respectively, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director's Cut.

One major difference between North Dakota and the remaining production states is that the majority of natural gas comes from oil wells. More flaring occurs at oil wells than at natural gas wells. To combat this, the state is targeting its four most troublesome oil fields that fail to meet the overall capture rate.

Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, said she expects much of the gas at these four fields to be captured and delivered to market within a year.

"Today, we are exceeding the targets established by the state of North Dakota," Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, told The Center Square. "The industry has invested $25 billion in gas capture infrastructure and is now capturing 94-96% of the gas, for an oil shale play in a state that has no major natural gas fields or existing infrastructure, that's an amazing accomplishment."

westdakota
5d ago

There’s really no story here. The gas capture rate is excellent here considering the obstacles to put on gas gathering pipelines. Many of the wells are in extremely difficult terrain to put pipes in the ground. And we have four or five months of poor weather conditions to do that also. One thing the author doesn’t mention is a big percentage of the flared gas is due to excessive H2S which disqualifies it from being sent to the gas plants. There is nothing you can do about that

