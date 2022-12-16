ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

94.5 PST

The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries

Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ

Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
wbgo.org

Black gun owners in New Jersey object to new concealed carry restrictions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is soon expected to sign new regulations revising the state’s concealed carry laws, which removes the justifiable need standard while upping other requirements. Supporters say it will make the state safer, especially in underserved neighborhoods in cities like Newark, Camden, and Trenton where reports...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ABA Journal

Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm

An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCHR 1040AM

A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
920 ESPN

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM

