FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia prepares for freezing weather
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming
There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars fall to top-ranked Alexander
The Newnan Cougars closed out the 2022 school calendar with back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, they have the unenviable task of playing the top-ranked Alexander Cougars in a region game. They followed that with a non-region contest against the McIntosh Chiefs. Against Alexander, Newnan got 12...
WJCL
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
Newnan Times-Herald
Battling grief as a child
In August 2013, Natalie Bacho created Abby’s Angels in honor of her 9-year-old daughter, Abby Bacho. Abby died on Christmas Day in 2012 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Abby’s Angels supplied school supplies to children who didn’t have them. It educated people about organ donation — Abby...
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
vincennespbs.org
Georgia man jailed in Jasper for stealing a vehicle
A man was arrested in Jasper for Auto Theft. Upon getting information about a possible stolen vehicle, Jasper police made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at 11:50 Monday night. It was confirmed that the car the vehicle was stolen and cocaine and marijuana were found in it. Arrested...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December
A Polk County man was honored over the weekend by family and friends in a memorial service after he died in a tragic shooting incident. No one could have predicted what happened on a fateful Sunday afternoon in early December that hasn’t just brought pain to one family, but many. On the afternoon of December […] The post Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December appeared first on Polk Today.
A Georgia business owner was ambushed at work 14 years ago. His killing is still a mystery.
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 19, 2008, business owner Michael Mullens arrived for work. He was shot in the back of the head moments later. Mullens owned Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Rd. in Flintstone, a town located in Walker County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
