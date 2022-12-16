ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia prepares for freezing weather

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming

There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Cougars fall to top-ranked Alexander

The Newnan Cougars closed out the 2022 school calendar with back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, they have the unenviable task of playing the top-ranked Alexander Cougars in a region game. They followed that with a non-region contest against the McIntosh Chiefs. Against Alexander, Newnan got 12...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Battling grief as a child

In August 2013, Natalie Bacho created Abby’s Angels in honor of her 9-year-old daughter, Abby Bacho. Abby died on Christmas Day in 2012 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Abby’s Angels supplied school supplies to children who didn’t have them. It educated people about organ donation — Abby...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
GEORGIA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Georgia man jailed in Jasper for stealing a vehicle

A man was arrested in Jasper for Auto Theft. Upon getting information about a possible stolen vehicle, Jasper police made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at 11:50 Monday night. It was confirmed that the car the vehicle was stolen and cocaine and marijuana were found in it. Arrested...
JASPER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
Polk Today

Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December

A Polk County man was honored over the weekend by family and friends in a memorial service after he died in a tragic shooting incident. No one could have predicted what happened on a fateful Sunday afternoon in early December that hasn’t just brought pain to one family, but many. On the afternoon of December […] The post Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL

