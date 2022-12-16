Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Strong winter storm system expected by the end of the week
All is calm, and all is bright heading into midweek. Temperatures will start the morning brisk in the upper teens and low 20s; it will turn partly sunny with a more seasonal afternoon high in the upper 30s. Clouds will start to filter in overnight. Showers are likely by the second half of the day Thursday. Temperatures will reach an afternoon high in the low 40s.
WFMJ.com
A quiet Wednesday before a harsh lead-up to Christmas
Wednesday will be our last quiet day before an active stretch of days ushering in the rain, snow, harsh cold, possible power outages, and rough road conditions into the holiday weekend. Wednesday will turn partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s. Wednesday night will feature clouds building...
WFMJ.com
Winter wallop coming: Are your holiday inflatables safe?
As you prepare for snow, freezing temperatures, and gusty winds over the next few days, you might want to pay some attention to inflatable holiday decorations in your yard. 21 News Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm is calling for snow beginning Friday with wind chills below zero and gusts reaching 50 miles per hour into Christmas Eve.
