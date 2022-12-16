ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ

Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore

BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Latest numbers: NJ recreational marijuana sales grow higher

Legal marijuana dispensaries in the Garden State saw a 3rd quarter flush with cash, as sales receipts topped more than $116 million. State officials said if medical marijuana sales were also factored in, sales topped $177 million for the same span between July and September. During the third quarter, 20...
NJ commute: Water main break near MetLife Stadium shuts Route 3 lanes

EAST RUTHERFORD — A water main break under Route 3 closed off the eastbound lanes for several hours a water filled the roadway early Wednesday morning. Water shot into the air around 2 a.m when the break first occurred on the eastbound side near MetLife Stadium, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Helicopter footage showed a hole in the eastbound lanes and heavily cracked pavement.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NEW JERSEY STATE
