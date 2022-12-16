Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
A great New Jersey town for a day trip
If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ
Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2022 holiday season
The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2022 holiday season. Santa has loaded up his sleigh and is on his way to see you at our great Garden State Malls. And the even better news is that this year has much fewer restrictions than what we saw over the past two years.
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
7 things you need to do when you hit a deer in NJ (Opinion)
It’s still deer season. The fall has traditionally been mating season, or "the rut" as it’s called where deer are running around in a constant state of arousal. This means more accidents and more dead deer lying along our highways. Usually, when we start to get into the...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead. Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township...
NJ has more kinds of Italian Christmas cookies than most towns in Italy
That might sound unbelievable, but it's probably true. From traveling to visit family and friends in Italy and hosting them here, I found that most Italian foods are very regional. What they have in Sicily, they may never make in Tuscany, or even have heard of. The advantage that we...
Still falling — NJ gas cheapest in over a year
New Jersey gas prices have fallen to their lowest levels in over a year. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.29, according to AAA. That is 10 cents less than we were paying in December of 2021. Even with demand for gas rising over the...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Get your holiday charcuterie board from these NJ small shops
Charcuterie boards have become one of the biggest trends over the last few years and I’m not ashamed to admit I have fallen victim to them. I received a charcuterie “cookbook” as a gift two years ago and I haven’t looked back. If you’re not familiar...
Latest numbers: NJ recreational marijuana sales grow higher
Legal marijuana dispensaries in the Garden State saw a 3rd quarter flush with cash, as sales receipts topped more than $116 million. State officials said if medical marijuana sales were also factored in, sales topped $177 million for the same span between July and September. During the third quarter, 20...
NJ commute: Water main break near MetLife Stadium shuts Route 3 lanes
EAST RUTHERFORD — A water main break under Route 3 closed off the eastbound lanes for several hours a water filled the roadway early Wednesday morning. Water shot into the air around 2 a.m when the break first occurred on the eastbound side near MetLife Stadium, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Helicopter footage showed a hole in the eastbound lanes and heavily cracked pavement.
Top 4 ski mountains that people in NJ will drive to visit
Many New Jerseyans like me love the winter weather and the sports that come with the season of snow. Thankfully I'm still able to get my skis on and spend a couple of hours at various mountains close enough to NJ, maybe not for a day trip but certainly for a quick weekend getaway.
Starbucks workers going on 3-day strike — Will NJ be affected?
If it's a Peppermint Mocha or Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk from Starbucks you crave you should be good to go this weekend in New Jersey despite a three-day strike by 1,000 of the company's baristas that started Friday. The union said more the baristas would walk off the job for...
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?
The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NJ voters in these school districts just approved $174M in new spending
Voters approved $174 million worth of spending in nine special school referendum votes and outed an incumbent mayor in elections on Tuesday. There are still provisional, absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted in each vote. Most school referendums passed on Tuesday during special elections for projects totaling $174,230,889. ✅...
WCHR 1040AM
Princeton, NJ
205
Followers
336
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wchram.com
Comments / 0