Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, December 8. Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear. Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seek suspects in thefts
What appears to be a blue SUV was observed in the early morning hours of December 10 pulling a utility trailer with a Honda side by side. The trailer and UTV were stolen from a neighborhood west of OT’s Landing, according to Wake Village PD. Police suspect that this vehicle made a stop in Wake Village and acquired an ATV from a residence on Goldfinch Road. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Wake Village Police Department.
KSLA
Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
KSLA
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Bossier City. Sometime after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a 43-year-old...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. The Wake Village...
KTBS
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
ktalnews.com
Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for Christmas
Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for …. Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. TxDOT prepares for severe winter...
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
ktoy1047.com
Solicitation operation nets three arrests
26-year-old Edgar Perez-Gonzalez, 22-year-old Juan Sanchez-Mendoza, and 25-year-old Brandon Farris were arrested separately on December 14 in Texarkana, Texas, after agreeing to meet a police investigator who was posing as a 15-year-old. Perez-Gonzalez and Sanchez-Mendoza each allegedly agreed to pay the undercover investigator $120 for sex. Farris allegedly offered the...
KSLA
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 7:41 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Ark. Officers were given information about the theft and then came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700...
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
easttexasradio.com
Bowie County Woman Sentenced In Death Of Infant Son
The Fifth District Court sentenced a Northeast Texas woman to 60 years in prison for knowing about her boyfriend’s abuse of her infant son. The infant later died of the abuse at the hands of the boyfriend. Also, 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth of Texarkana never told authorities about the abuse and was convicted in Bowie County of injury to a child with bodily harm by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission. The boyfriend was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities
A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
inforney.com
Bowie County mother sentenced to 60 years for failing to protect child from killer boyfriend
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County mother, Christy Wedgeworth, was sentenced to 60 years on Thursday for injury to a child by omission in the abuse of her 11-month-old son who was beaten to death by her boyfriend, Joshua Lowe, in July. The child died after suffering a...
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
hopeprescott.com
Officer Jimmy Bush of Hope Police Promoted to Sergeant
The Hope Police Department is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Officer Jimmy Bush to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Bush has 11 years of service in law enforcement and is assigned to the patrol division as a shift supervisor. Congratulations!!
easttexasradio.com
Texarkana Child Found Barefoot In Pajamas
Texarkana Police arrested Sharedyjah Beard, 24, after finding her four-year-old daughter walking down College Dr. barefoot in pajamas. A Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. Unfortunately, she woke up, couldn’t find her mother, and ran down the road looking for her, and the apartment door was open with no one inside. When found, her mother appeared intoxicated with the smell of marijuana.
