NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man was sent to prison after he admitted to illegal drug activity in the borough. Troy Stewart, 41, who listed addresses in the unit block of East Elm Street and in the 500 block of Church Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional institution after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver fentanyl and receipt in commerce in connection with incidents that occurred between March and September 2020.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO