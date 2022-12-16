ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Norristown man admits to illegal drug activity, sent to prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man was sent to prison after he admitted to illegal drug activity in the borough. Troy Stewart, 41, who listed addresses in the unit block of East Elm Street and in the 500 block of Church Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional institution after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver fentanyl and receipt in commerce in connection with incidents that occurred between March and September 2020.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown home invasion robbery lands Carbon County man in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Carbon County man is headed to prison for his participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Devon Malcom Williams, 33, of the 400 block of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County to apply for $6M state housing grant

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County Commissioners permitted housing officials to apply for up to $6.1 million in state grant funding for home improvement projects. The Whole Homes Repair Program, run through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, provides monies for countywide agencies to address accessibility, habitability and safety, according to Kayleigh Silver, administrator of Montgomery County’s Office of Housing and Community Development.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County OKs planning commission fee increases

NORRISTOWN – Residential and commercial developers will soon have to pay higher fees for representatives of the Montgomery County Planning Commission to review projects. Fees are applied for the “advisory review of subdivisions and land developments,” according to the resolution passed during last week’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

