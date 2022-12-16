Read full article on original website
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Newnan Times-Herald
Central Christian sweeps Piedmont Academy
The Central Christian High School gym has become one of the hottest tickets in Coweta County basketball this year. Head Coach John White's team is playing with swagger and confidence as they focus on taking care of their business. The Crusaders started strong on Friday night in their game against...
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians battle top programs
In less than 24 hours, the East Coweta Indians battled one of the top teams from Georgia and then one from Alabama. While the Indians grew up a little in each and will be better for the games, they dropped both. They fell to the Langston Hughes Panthers (7-3) on...
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars fall to top-ranked Alexander
The Newnan Cougars closed out the 2022 school calendar with back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, they have the unenviable task of playing the top-ranked Alexander Cougars in a region game. They followed that with a non-region contest against the McIntosh Chiefs. Against Alexander, Newnan got 12...
Newnan Times-Herald
Lions get victories in Bronco Classic
After back-to-back losses against Sandy Creek, including last Saturday in the Coweta County vs. Fayette County Basketball Challenge, the Trinity Christian Lions put together back-to-back wins to close out their 2022 calendar year schedule. On Friday, they defeated the Cedar Grove Saints (8-2) 66-63 and then came back and defeated...
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia prepares for freezing weather
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming
There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
Newnan Times-Herald
Battling grief as a child
In August 2013, Natalie Bacho created Abby’s Angels in honor of her 9-year-old daughter, Abby Bacho. Abby died on Christmas Day in 2012 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Abby’s Angels supplied school supplies to children who didn’t have them. It educated people about organ donation — Abby...
wabe.org
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
Georgia Hunters Claim Man Shot at Them, Scared Away Deer With Loud Music
Two deer hunters in Georgia called the police on Nov. 18 claiming that another man not only scared the game away with loud music but also that he shot at them. One of the hunters, aged 61, claimed he was walking into the woods when a man who lived nearby blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. Additionally, he heard a shot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” according to the police report.
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the Southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
Newnan Times-Herald
Congratulations to new Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger
The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Carroll County State Court Judge Erica L. Tisinger on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, covering Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties. Judge Tisinger will be well served by her 19...
fox5atlanta.com
Two teens dead, multiple shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have reported multiple teenagers shot, leaving two dead in what police have called a shootout near an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday evening around...
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Ghost
Ghost is a 6-year-old black-and-tan German shepherd mix who weighs about 50 pounds. A long-term resident of the Coweta County Animal Services Shelter, he has already been neutered, is heartworm negative and has been vaccinated. Ghost is extremely sweet, loving and good with children, and he gets along well with...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta objects to proposed Senoia annexation
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has objected to a possible annexation of land into the city of Senoia to construct a new residential neighborhood. The objection followed numerous comments from members of the public that live around the area, demanding that the county stop the annexation and the rezoning.
