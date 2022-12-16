Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:06 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, North Fox Farm Road, west of North Sellers Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Bronwyn R. Harrison, 16, North Hartzler Street, Warsaw. Harrison was traveling north on North Fox Farm Road when her vehicle left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes
GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
Porraz Arrested For Dealing Marijuana
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after officers discovered drugs and a notebook with dealing information in his residence. Frank Jesus Porraz, 24, 543 Clinic Court, Warsaw, is charged with dealing in marijuana in an amount in excess of 30 grams and two counts of possession or use of a legend drug, all level 6 felonies; possession of a controlled substance and sentence enhancement possession of marijuana, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
Albion man sentenced: Meth, a gun and a police chase
29-year-old Anthony Linn of Albion, Indiana, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm offenses.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
Goshen police chase causes two crashes, ends in arrest
A police chase in Goshen ended with an arrest, but not before two separate crashes resulted in two people being injured. The pursuit began just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when Goshen Police were called on the report of a reckless driver.
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say she was found to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance after she crashed a mail carrier vehicle into a tree. Police responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. on Nutmeg Trail...
Two accused, resisting law enforcement in stolen vehicle
Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. It happened Sunday, Dec. 18, at around 5 a.m., when police say they saw a vehicle that was stolen out of Warsaw. Officials tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118. That’s...
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
Fulton County’s Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
Bill Sworn In As WL Reserve Officer
WINONA LAKE — Jacob Bill is the newest reserve officer for the Winona Lake Police Department. Bill was sworn in at the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. He was hired as a deputy marshal for the Mentone Police Department in April, with him to continue that role along with the Winona Lake one.
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
Barbara Ruth Kessie — PENDING
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Arrangements and memorial service dates are currently pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
MSP: Man exits car after crash, then hit and killed
Authorities say a man was killed after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another car.
Elkhart County, St. Joseph County in Michigan added to Blizzard Warning list
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien Cass, and St. Joseph County in Michigan and a Winter Storm Warning for the entire listening area. The warnings begin on Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will crash by late Thursday...
NWCC Open As Warming Center This Weekend
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Center will be open as a warming station Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to an announcement at the Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory board meeting following Tuesday evening’s meeting of the North Webster Town Council. The hours are still being determined. During...
Man arrested for attacking grandmother at Fort Wayne JCPenney store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in Fort Wayne for a attacking and robbing a grandmother at a JCPenney store in Glenbrook Mall. Police say a woman called 911 and said that a man later identified as William Thompson, attacked her grandmother. Court papers say the...
Plymouth Police Department looking for community help identifying person of interest
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police are looking for help from the public to identify an individual of interest, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Police determined that the individual pictured also drives a white Chevrolet HHR. Officials ask that if anyone recognizes the individual that they contact the department by sending...
