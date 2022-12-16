ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:06 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, North Fox Farm Road, west of North Sellers Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Bronwyn R. Harrison, 16, North Hartzler Street, Warsaw. Harrison was traveling north on North Fox Farm Road when her vehicle left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes

GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Porraz Arrested For Dealing Marijuana

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after officers discovered drugs and a notebook with dealing information in his residence. Frank Jesus Porraz, 24, 543 Clinic Court, Warsaw, is charged with dealing in marijuana in an amount in excess of 30 grams and two counts of possession or use of a legend drug, all level 6 felonies; possession of a controlled substance and sentence enhancement possession of marijuana, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen police chase causes two crashes, ends in arrest

A police chase in Goshen ended with an arrest, but not before two separate crashes resulted in two people being injured. The pursuit began just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when Goshen Police were called on the report of a reckless driver.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Two accused, resisting law enforcement in stolen vehicle

Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. It happened Sunday, Dec. 18, at around 5 a.m., when police say they saw a vehicle that was stolen out of Warsaw. Officials tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118. That’s...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County’s Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
inkfreenews.com

Bill Sworn In As WL Reserve Officer

WINONA LAKE — Jacob Bill is the newest reserve officer for the Winona Lake Police Department. Bill was sworn in at the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. He was hired as a deputy marshal for the Mentone Police Department in April, with him to continue that role along with the Winona Lake one.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Ruth Kessie — PENDING

Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Arrangements and memorial service dates are currently pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

NWCC Open As Warming Center This Weekend

NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Center will be open as a warming station Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to an announcement at the Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory board meeting following Tuesday evening’s meeting of the North Webster Town Council. The hours are still being determined. During...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN

