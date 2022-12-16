Read full article on original website
PRMTME
5d ago
where's the real news??? what about inflation??? food prices??? open border??? you people suck at REAL news!! No journalism left.. not one journalist can think for themselves!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died
This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide. Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer giving update on Louisville Metro’s artic front preparation
FULL VIDEO: Greenberg names LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim chief. Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as the department’s interim chief. Melainnaire Marketplace opening. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST. Melainnaire Marketplace opening. The Brain Injury Alliance of...
Wave 3
More than $38.2 million announced to further help Louisville renters, landlords
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg were in Frankfort to join Gov. Andy Beshear in his announcement on further helping renters and landlords in Louisville. The the reallocation of more than $38.2 million through Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was announced during...
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
Wave 3
Master P, associates provide Christmas party and presents to Louisville children
Make Ends Meet: Hot tips to help lower high utility bills. Winter hit with a bang all over the U.S., with no exception here in WAVE Country, and it is causing soaring prices on utility bills. FULL INTERVIEW: ISP Sgt. Carey Huls has winter driving tips for travelers. Updated: 2...
wdrb.com
Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart reached agreements with all 50 states in a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. Several attorneys general accused the retail giant of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions and contributing to the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $53 million in the settlement. Walmart...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
kentuckytoday.com
Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician says November was the worst flu month she’s ever seen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six children in Kentucky have died from the flu this season, tying a record set during the 2019-2020 flu season. And we’re only in December. Three of those deaths happened in the past week. According to the Department of Public Health, none of the kids who died had gotten a flu shot.
Wave 3
7-year-old boy blinded by gun violence joins 2X Game Changers youth advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 7-year-old boy who was permanently blinded by gunfire was appointed to the youth advisory board for 2X Game Changers. The Louisville-based organization that supports families impacted by violence appointed Malakai Roberts to the board on Tuesday. Roberts served as an advocate for the Future Healers...
Wave 3
Remembering the homeless community in cold temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - December 21 is National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. The event honors the lives of homeless individuals who have passed away and reflects on what can be done to help the homeless community in the future. With severe cold weather in the next couple of days,...
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Part 2 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is part 2 of the update that was recorded at 2:42pm today. Be sure to check back on the main feeds and newscasts for the most updated amounts and timing and impacts!. Stay safe!
Wave 3
JCPS cancels Thursday, Friday winter break activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public Schools students are already out of school for winter break, the school district has made some changes to its winter programs. JCPS programs that are going on during the winter break will be canceled starting on Thursday at 4 p.m. Athletic events...
Wave 3
Safe Haven Baby Box dedicates new Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department has debuted a new location for parents to anonymously surrender their babies. The Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated at the department’s Engine 16 location at 1500 South Sixth Street on Tuesday morning. According to a release, the Safe Haven Baby Box...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Blog Update 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the 9AM ET update on how the winter storm impacts are looking for WAVE Country. Another LIVE update will take place on social media and on the WAVE Weather APP on phones, Firestick and Roku TV at around 2:15pm today. Expect more changes.
Louisville organizations seeking community donations to help homeless as bitter cold arrives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With bitter cold expected to hit the Louisville area, caring for those who are houseless is a top priority and area organizations say the need for donations are on the rise. Louisville’s Hope Village continues to provide those in need with shelter and a warm place...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton to reopen a day ahead of schedule
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - After being closed for more than a week, the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are set to reopen a day early. The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 traffic across the Ohio River between New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, is undergoing a multi-phase rehab process over a three year period.
wdrb.com
Confused neighbor in Shepherdsville calls 911 about 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Just because the decorations go out, doesn't mean police officers can mail it in. Duty still calls at Christmas time in Bullitt County. "Never a dull moment," said Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin. "We have a male standing outside," a dispatcher told officers. "He is naked. He...
Comments / 5