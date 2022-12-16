ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

5d ago

where's the real news??? what about inflation??? food prices??? open border??? you people suck at REAL news!! No journalism left.. not one journalist can think for themselves!

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.  Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Mayor Fischer giving update on Louisville Metro’s artic front preparation

FULL VIDEO: Greenberg names LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim chief. Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as the department’s interim chief. Melainnaire Marketplace opening. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST. Melainnaire Marketplace opening. The Brain Injury Alliance of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Remembering the homeless community in cold temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - December 21 is National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. The event honors the lives of homeless individuals who have passed away and reflects on what can be done to help the homeless community in the future. With severe cold weather in the next couple of days,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Part 2 12/22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is part 2 of the update that was recorded at 2:42pm today. Be sure to check back on the main feeds and newscasts for the most updated amounts and timing and impacts!. Stay safe!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS cancels Thursday, Friday winter break activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public Schools students are already out of school for winter break, the school district has made some changes to its winter programs. JCPS programs that are going on during the winter break will be canceled starting on Thursday at 4 p.m. Athletic events...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Safe Haven Baby Box dedicates new Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department has debuted a new location for parents to anonymously surrender their babies. The Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated at the department’s Engine 16 location at 1500 South Sixth Street on Tuesday morning. According to a release, the Safe Haven Baby Box...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Blog Update 12/22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the 9AM ET update on how the winter storm impacts are looking for WAVE Country. Another LIVE update will take place on social media and on the WAVE Weather APP on phones, Firestick and Roku TV at around 2:15pm today. Expect more changes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sherman Minton to reopen a day ahead of schedule

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - After being closed for more than a week, the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are set to reopen a day early. The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 traffic across the Ohio River between New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, is undergoing a multi-phase rehab process over a three year period.
NEW ALBANY, IN

