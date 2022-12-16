ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

3 trends that are shaping the future of arts in St. Louis in 2023 and beyond

St. Louis artists and arts organizations saw 2022 as the beginning of the new normal after the coronavirus pandemic upended life and leisure. Indoor concerts resumed in force, and music festivals expanded to larger outdoor spaces. Local artists spun fresh creative takes on old classics. Others found inspiration for new works in moments of St. Louis history.
STLPR’s 2022 holiday program schedule

Noon – 2 p.m. St. Louis on the Air Presents: A Christmas Carol. Join us for a beloved STLPR tradition: Charles Dickens’ 1843 classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. This theatrical, sound-immersive special of the classic holiday tale is narrated by Kirkwood resident and historical interpreter Anne Williams.
Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court

Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent. The hearings were dramatic. The star witness of the original murder trial nearly 30 years ago told the...
Some talk but little action on private policing in St. Louis

Three months after a St. Louis public safety official said the city planned to review how off-duty police officers are used by private companies to patrol some neighborhoods, city officials said they had identified a consultant to do the work but were still looking for a way to pay for it.
Wednesday: Missouri voters legalized weed. What comes next?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. More than a million Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis for adults, but the historic election win was just the beginning.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis pet shelters are full

If you are considering adopting a pet this holiday season, now is the time. St. Louis-area animal shelters are seeing a sharp increase in pet surrenders and stray animals at their facilities. Most are at full capacity. “The problem is nationwide,” said Weng Horak, CEO and founder of Care STL...
St. Louis braces for snow and cold as blizzard moves toward region

Highway workers and road crews in the St. Louis region are preparing for a blizzard expected Thursday by pre-treating roads and are urging people to stay home. The storm will bring with it snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures so far this season. “The temperatures are going to play...
St. Louis homeless shelters increase capacity ahead of subzero temperatures

Homeless shelters around St. Louis are taking extra steps to protect those without homes from subzero temperatures expected later this week. According to the National Weather Service, the extreme cold is expected to be dangerous. The forecast calls for gusts of up to 50 mph that could result in wind chills ranging from minus 15 to minus 35 degrees Friday and Saturday morning.
