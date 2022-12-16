Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
stlpublicradio.org
R&B singer Mai Lee defines her sound and honors her inspirations in debut album ‘FRIENDZ’
Whether she’s feeding foodies her family’s delicious eats or crooning her sensual and vibey R&B bops, Mai Lee is making sure no crumbs are left. With her debut album, "FRIENDZ," the St. Louis native is minting her own style and sound while paying homage to those who have inspired her art since childhood.
stlpublicradio.org
3 trends that are shaping the future of arts in St. Louis in 2023 and beyond
St. Louis artists and arts organizations saw 2022 as the beginning of the new normal after the coronavirus pandemic upended life and leisure. Indoor concerts resumed in force, and music festivals expanded to larger outdoor spaces. Local artists spun fresh creative takes on old classics. Others found inspiration for new works in moments of St. Louis history.
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: Mai Lee celebrates debut album with Delmar Hall performance
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Whether she’s feeding foodies her family’s delicious eats or crooning her sensual and vibey R&B bops, Mai Lee is making sure no crumbs are left.
stlpublicradio.org
STLPR’s 2022 holiday program schedule
Noon – 2 p.m. St. Louis on the Air Presents: A Christmas Carol. Join us for a beloved STLPR tradition: Charles Dickens’ 1843 classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. This theatrical, sound-immersive special of the classic holiday tale is narrated by Kirkwood resident and historical interpreter Anne Williams.
stlpublicradio.org
Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court
Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent. The hearings were dramatic. The star witness of the original murder trial nearly 30 years ago told the...
stlpublicradio.org
Some talk but little action on private policing in St. Louis
Three months after a St. Louis public safety official said the city planned to review how off-duty police officers are used by private companies to patrol some neighborhoods, city officials said they had identified a consultant to do the work but were still looking for a way to pay for it.
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: Missouri voters legalized weed. What comes next?
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. More than a million Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis for adults, but the historic election win was just the beginning.
stlpublicradio.org
Winter storm bringing extreme cold and blizzard conditions moves into St. Louis region
A massive winter storm started moving into the St. Louis region on Thursday morning. The most hazardous conditions, including extreme cold and blizzard-like wind, are behind the initial front, said Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. “That’s bad news for people trying to get...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis pet shelters are full
If you are considering adopting a pet this holiday season, now is the time. St. Louis-area animal shelters are seeing a sharp increase in pet surrenders and stray animals at their facilities. Most are at full capacity. “The problem is nationwide,” said Weng Horak, CEO and founder of Care STL...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri AG office has taken outsized role in opposing wrongful conviction cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis braces for snow and cold as blizzard moves toward region
Highway workers and road crews in the St. Louis region are preparing for a blizzard expected Thursday by pre-treating roads and are urging people to stay home. The storm will bring with it snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures so far this season. “The temperatures are going to play...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis homeless shelters increase capacity ahead of subzero temperatures
Homeless shelters around St. Louis are taking extra steps to protect those without homes from subzero temperatures expected later this week. According to the National Weather Service, the extreme cold is expected to be dangerous. The forecast calls for gusts of up to 50 mph that could result in wind chills ranging from minus 15 to minus 35 degrees Friday and Saturday morning.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Clair County takes first step to bring back county fair after nine-year hiatus
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democra. St. Clair County officials hope to bring back the annual county fair starting in 2023 after a nine-year hiatus. The timing aligns with the county’s takeover of the...
Comments / 0