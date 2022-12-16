Read full article on original website
Netflix Just Gave Us A First Look At The "That '70s Show" Cast Returning For The New Spinoff Series
Netflix also revealed which of the new That '90s Show characters is Jackie and Kelso's kid.
8 Insider Secrets About How The Time-Traveling Show "Kindred" Came To Life
Creating costumes to portray 19th century and modern times was one of the many challenges the costume team faced.
Harry & Meghan: The Biggest Revelations From Netflix's Docuseries
In the 20 months since their blockbuster interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have largely remained out of the spotlight, preferring to let their harsh condemnation of the British monarchy, “the Institution,” speak for itself. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s period of peace ends today with the premiere of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries from Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?).
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Variety will honor “Causeway” actor Brian Tyree Henry with the Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Check Out Our Film Festival Section for More Emmy and Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry is best known for starring as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in FX’s “Atlanta”, and in the past The post Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
When Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Hit Netflix?
Better Call Saul wrapped up its critically acclaimed six-season run back in August, officially bringing to a close the story of one Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). Featuring a dazzling ensemble including Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and several other players, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of Breaking Bad's sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman. The series racked up over 45 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
The Trailer for Letterkenny Season 11 Promises More Rural Canadian Shenanigans
More Canadian chaos is brewing in the trailer for Letterkenny's eleventh season. "In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters," reads the official synopsis. The season will consist of six episodes.
With 1923, Taylor Sheridan Gets Awfully Close to Camp
The premiere of 1923 is very, very serious. Every cowboy in this Yellowstone prequel is in a life-or-death struggle with the Montana mountains or a feisty flock of sheep. Every mud-splattered lady burns with loneliness as she balances her need for a man’s affection with the chores that need doing. And of course, every character who’s part of a subplot about an African safari is in danger of being eaten by a pair of leopards that have developed a taste for human flesh.
Oscar Predictions: Documentary Short – A Category Stacked With Heartfelt Tales, Polar Bears and Linsanity
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Short CATEGORY COMMENTARY: It’s an eclectic...
Harry & Meghan Earns Netflix's Biggest Documentary Debut of All Time
Harry & Meghan is doing some serious numbers for Netflix. Since debuting December 8, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have racked up some 81.55 million hours viewed. This marks the most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary title in a premiere week. Netflix reports approximately 28 million member accounts worldwide watched the docuseries in its first four days on the platform.
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
Quentin Plair Gives the Chippendales Dancers Much-Needed Interiority in a Standout Episode
Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Welcome to Chippendales, “Just Business.”. With so much time and attention spent on the long-simmering feud between Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the dancers of Welcome to Chippendales have been relegated to the background, despite their bedazzled throngs and tearaway pants. That’s been the case throughout the first three episodes of Hulu’s limited series, but in Episode 4, “Just Business,” Quentin Plair’s Otis finally gets the showcase he, and the rest of the dancers, deserve, elevating the series from a Nanjiani-Bartlett two-hander into something much more expansive.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 — Everything We Know So Far
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concluded its record-breaking first season in October, expanding the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy novels with a sprawling setting and impressive ensemble cast. The series has been confirmed to run for five seasons, and work on the next installment is well underway. "They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas," said co-showrunner J.D. Payne of the deal Amazon made with the Tolkien estate. "There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season Five. We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be."
By Cutting Non-Elimination Legs, The Amazing Race Commits to Consequences
Season 34 of The Amazing Race is great not only because of what’s in the competition, but also because of what isn’t. For the first time, the producers have removed non-elimination legs, which has created some of the most nail-biting episodes in years. The entire reality competition genre could learn from this example.
Yellowjackets Renewed for Season 3 Months Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
Yellowjackets has been renewed for Season 3, long before the premiere of Season 2. The Showtime drama, which was nominated for seven Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actress for Melanie Lynskey, is set to debut its second installment in March 2023. Starring Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis,...
No One Gets Vulnerable Like Zahn McClarnon
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. From a distance, it might seem like Zahn McClarnon played the same role on two different show this year. On both Reservation Dogs and Dark Winds, he’s a law enforcement officer stuck in the uneasy limbo between his own Native community and the white power structure typically associated with the badge. Both series feature a late-season episode in which his character confronts his guilt about the death of a loved one, and in both, he stumbles upon a bizarre criminal conspiracy.
Westworld, The Nevers Set to Be Taken Off HBO Max
Westworld will no longer stream on HBO Max in a continued effort to cut costs at Warner Bros. Discovery. Following yesterday's news that HBO Max original Minx had been canceled, the platform is now also set to remove series including Westworld, Love Life, and The Nevers. The move to pull series will reportedly save the company money when it comes to residuals for cast and crew.
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever in First Role Following Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has found his next gig. The former star of The Goldbergs will join the cast of Netflix original Never Have I Ever for its fourth and final season, starring as "Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."
3 Burning Questions We Have After The White Lotus Season 2 Finale
So that’s who was floating in the sea. Despite a rocky penultimate episode, Season 2 of The White Lotus ended quite well: All the big mysteries were resolved, all the major themes resonated, and there was even a payoff with the porcelain heads. Even better, there was still some ambiguity. Every storyline left us with something to ponder, giving us room to interpret certain aspects of the show for ourselves. It’s a sophisticated trick, telling us enough to leave us satisfied while teasing us enough to keep us engaged.
