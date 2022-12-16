Read full article on original website
KYTV
Mo. fire marshal: Space heaters found to be main cause of house fires in winter; offers safety tips
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With temperatures expected to drop, a lot of you may be about to plug in a space heater. According to the Missouri State Fire Marshal, space heaters are the leading cause of home fires and fire deaths from December through February. “Many people do not understand...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit 38-MO 97
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that eastbound lanes on I-44 near Mile Marker 38 are closed. A crash reported around 11:16 AM Thursday near MM 40 has forced crews to close eastbound lanes past Exit 38. Traffic is being diverted at MM 38 –...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Heavy snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles. A couple of inches of snow fell on the area. The snowfall covered roads across the area. Up to four inches of snow is possible as the system moves through the area Thursday afternoon.
KMOV
What to do in power outages during cold weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One Carol Schreiber is a Santa fan. A Santa super-fan. She doesn’t have a handful or a dozen ... but hundreds and hundreds of them. It takes Schreiber three weeks to fill each floor with festive figures. “I’m not crazy,” she says. Like all things, it started with a single moment and a single Santa. What happened between the first Santa and number 640?
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
KYTV
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm; alerts Mo. National Guard
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday, December 20 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold. According to a release from the governor’s office, Executive Order 22-09 activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts.
See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
KYTV
MoDOT asks drivers to prepare for winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Holiday travel could be a bit more challenging this year due to a winter storm that will move across the state Wednesday night and Thursday and leave bitterly cold temperatures in its wake. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all drivers to be aware of changing road conditions both where they are and where they are going.
talkbusiness.net
Stone Bank sells to Missouri family
Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
kansascitymag.com
Why Missouri rebranded this problem fish
Our taste buds savor the flavor of pan-fried tilapia, blackened salmon, marinated catfish filets or a buttery sauteed halibut. Now, a new fish is flopping its way onto the menu. Asian carp are sometimes called “silent invaders” of the fishery world. The massive fish are known for enthusiastically leaping from...
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
KRMS Radio
Historic Photos Of The Lake Being Sought By Secretary Of State’s Office
Many Lake Area folks proudly possess historic photos of The Lake’s creation, the building of the dam, and some even have pics of the area prior-to the Lake’s creation. All would be worthy submissions as The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is still looking for photos documenting the state’s history.
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson activates National Guard, emergency operations center ahead of winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon he was activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the expected winter storm later this week. Parson also activated the emergency operations center. Parson signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold...
