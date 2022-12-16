ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourstateshomepage.com

Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit 38-MO 97

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that eastbound lanes on I-44 near Mile Marker 38 are closed. A crash reported around 11:16 AM Thursday near MM 40 has forced crews to close eastbound lanes past Exit 38. Traffic is being diverted at MM 38 –...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

First Alert Weather: Heavy snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles. A couple of inches of snow fell on the area. The snowfall covered roads across the area. Up to four inches of snow is possible as the system moves through the area Thursday afternoon.
KMOV

What to do in power outages during cold weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One Carol Schreiber is a Santa fan. A Santa super-fan. She doesn’t have a handful or a dozen ... but hundreds and hundreds of them. It takes Schreiber three weeks to fill each floor with festive figures. “I’m not crazy,” she says. Like all things, it started with a single moment and a single Santa. What happened between the first Santa and number 640?
SAINT CHARLES, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm; alerts Mo. National Guard

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday, December 20 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold. According to a release from the governor’s office, Executive Order 22-09 activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter

Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MoDOT asks drivers to prepare for winter storm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Holiday travel could be a bit more challenging this year due to a winter storm that will move across the state Wednesday night and Thursday and leave bitterly cold temperatures in its wake. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all drivers to be aware of changing road conditions both where they are and where they are going.
MISSOURI STATE
talkbusiness.net

Stone Bank sells to Missouri family

Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
kansascitymag.com

Why Missouri rebranded this problem fish

Our taste buds savor the flavor of pan-fried tilapia, blackened salmon, marinated catfish filets or a buttery sauteed halibut. Now, a new fish is flopping its way onto the menu. Asian carp are sometimes called “silent invaders” of the fishery world. The massive fish are known for enthusiastically leaping from...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Historic Photos Of The Lake Being Sought By Secretary Of State’s Office

Many Lake Area folks proudly possess historic photos of The Lake’s creation, the building of the dam, and some even have pics of the area prior-to the Lake’s creation. All would be worthy submissions as The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is still looking for photos documenting the state’s history.
MISSOURI STATE

