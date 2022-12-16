Read full article on original website
Related
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford.
Virus claims life of 12-year-old boy, family plans to keep his legacy alive
A Macomb Township couple is mourning the loss of their son who died last month after coming down with parainfluenza.
fox2detroit.com
FOX 2 photographer paralyzed in crash needs help
Rob Plewa and his wife Rita need help after a motorcycle crash last year. Rob was paralyzed and Rita must care for him daily, but there is little monetary assistance after Michigan insurance laws changed.
fox2detroit.com
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
candgnews.com
Shelby Township Police looking for customers who ‘dined and dashed’ on their bill
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Police Department is looking for a group of people who did not pay their food bill Nov. 30 at a local restaurant. The Police Department said, in a post on crimewatch.net, that it needs “to get ahold of them to make sure the restaurant gets their money after feeding them.”
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
WNEM
Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Fire severely damages Waterford home
Fire severely damaged a Waterford Township home early Wednesday morning. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said no people or pets were hurt in the fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec 21, to a home on the 2500 block of Canal Court, near Williams Lake. He said the...
WNEM
The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services introduces new tool to help the homeless
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan...
WNEM
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan
(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
WNEM
Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
Keeping your house warm during a Michigan winter is a must. But does your warm house come with a silent killer?
Here in Metro Detroit, temperatures are regularly at or below freezing. Welcome to winter. But is the heat in your home posing a threat? In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark examines the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to prevent it.
WNEM
MDOT: 24-hour patrol to monitor road conditions starting Dec. 22
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. The plan is to have a 24-hour road patrol monitoring, which will start Thursday morning, to be prepared...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Driving Will Be ‘Hazardous’ in These Areas This Weekend
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
lansingcitypulse.com
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
