fox2detroit.com

Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Fire severely damages Waterford home

Fire severely damaged a Waterford Township home early Wednesday morning. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said no people or pets were hurt in the fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec 21, to a home on the 2500 block of Canal Court, near Williams Lake. He said the...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan

(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MDOT: 24-hour patrol to monitor road conditions starting Dec. 22

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. The plan is to have a 24-hour road patrol monitoring, which will start Thursday morning, to be prepared...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
MICHIGAN STATE

