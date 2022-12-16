Read full article on original website
Babette Ward Mullet
Babette Ward Mullet of Mansfield passed away Friday morning, December 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 92. Born July 12, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Owen) and James Hugh Ward. She met her husband, Lloyd Eugene Mullet, on New Year’s Eve 1953 and they married the same year. They were inseparable throughout their lives together. On November 7, 2022, he was brought into her hospital room in a wheelchair to visit her on their 69th wedding anniversary and he passed away on November 14.
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Too close for comfort: Mansfield Madison Comprehensive strains past Mt. Vernon
Yes, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive looked relaxed while edging Mt. Vernon, but no autographs please after its 59-54 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on December 16, Mt Vernon squared off with Wooster in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lewis Center Olentangy
The cardiac kids of Defiance unleashed every advantage to outlast Lewis Center Olentangy 49-44 at Defiance High on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Thomas Worthington on December 9 at Thomas Worthington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Deborah Bohland
MANSFIELD: Deborah Kay (Franks) Bohland, age 71 of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a series of unexpected strokes on Friday. She is now peacefully at rest in the arms of her Savior. Full obituary at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Deborah-Kay-Bohland?obId=26694369#/obituaryInfo. Funeral home :...
Worthington Christian thwarts Utica's quest
Worthington Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Utica in a 72-57 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Worthington Christian drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Utica after the first quarter.
Over and out: Mt. Gilead punches through East Knox
Mt. Gilead played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Knox during a 64-39 beating on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For more, click here.
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Van Buren can't hang with Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove pushed past Van Buren for a 60-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Grove and Van Buren faced off on January 23, 2021 at Van Buren High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
No quarter given: Port Clinton puts down Genoa Area
Port Clinton lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Genoa Area for a 54-31 victory at Genoa Area High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Genoa Area squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Uniontown Green earns solid win over Massillon
Uniontown Green grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Massillon in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 16, Massillon faced off against Austintown Fitch and Uniontown Green took on Uniontown Lake on December 16 at Uniontown Lake High School. Click here for a recap.
Improvements underway to Mohican River Scenic Valley
LOUDONVILLE — Before September, the Wally Road Bridge a few miles south of Loudonville was limited to one lane and had a weight limit of 10,000 pounds. That is a weight limit that most passenger cars can abide by, but semi trucks and school buses often weigh much more than 10,000 pounds.
Fact-finder agrees with city in not recommending retention bonuses for Mansfield firefighters
MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
Centerburg sinks Cardington-Lincoln with solid showing
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Centerburg prevailed over Cardington-Lincoln 55-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Centerburg drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State
MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet
MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
