Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Passing Thoughts: Waddle’s Big Jump, Drops, Tyreek’s Mea Culpa
Jaylen Waddle is on pace to accomplish something only one other Miami Dolphins player has ever done, and it's among the many examples of the explosion of the passing game in 2022. Waddle currently leads the NFL in yards per reception (among qualifying players) at 18.02, with 1,117 yards on...
Gronkowski: NFL Team Is Trying to Woo Him With Offer of No. 69 Jersey
The always-entertaining Gronkowski revealed the interesting tactics teams have pulled out to get him to come out of retirement.
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Eyeing Bigger Goals, Not Focused on Clinching Playoff Spot
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won six-straight games and could clinch a playoff spot with a with over the Patriots on Saturday, but that isn't something the players or coaches have talked about. "I was not," Joe Burrow said when asked if he was aware of their opportunity to...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Among Betting Favorites for Promising Young Quarterback
Until the Indianapolis Colts officially move on from Matt Ryan and then declare a new starting quarterback in the offseason, speculation will be rampant about what they plan to do at the position moving forward. The Colts are now on their third starting quarterback of the season, and the seventh...
Final Steelers Injuries-3 listed as questionable, Pickens misses practice
WR George Pickens is dealing with an illness, he missed practice Thursday as 3 were listed as questionable for Saturday night against the Raiders
Giants promote former All-Pro Landon Collins to active roster
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the team was signing Landon Collins from their practice squad onto
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Chiefs will play in Buffalo-type weather to keep pace with the Bills
The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC West playoff race when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Bills own 11-3 records but the Bills won the matchup earlier this season, so the Chiefs must finish with a better record to capture the No. 1 seed.
Wichita Eagle
Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Leonard Fournette's 2022 season has not gone as planned for the veteran back. The offense has sputtered since the departure of former head coach, Bruce Arians, and the Bucs' run game has taken a huge fall from grace after being one of the league's more dominant run games. Fournette was a huge piece of the Buccaneers' success on the ground since his arrival in Tampa Bay back when the franchise acquired him after becoming an outcast in Jacksonville in 2020.
Wichita Eagle
Trey Hendrickson On Playing Through Injury: ‘We Are A Family, Guys’ Livelihoods Are At Stake’
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson missed this past week's game against Tampa Bay—but is trending towards a return on Christmas Eve. The 2023 Pro Bowler spoke with the media on Monday and made it clear why he's gutting out a wrist that's still broken. "The wrist is fine," Hendrickson...
Wichita Eagle
Huntley Will Start for Ravens, Three Others Ruled Out
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited at practice with a shoulder injury. Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury. In addition, defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs tight end Blake Bell trending toward return, but Mecole Hardman remains iffy
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Blake Bell are attempting to work their back from respective stints on the NFL’s injured reserve list. But it sounds like only one of them is making adequate progress toward a possible return for Saturday’s Chiefs home game against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jets Scout Believes Chris Streveler Should Replace Zach Wilson
The magic of New York's Chris Streveler began this past preseason against Philadelphia. With 17 seconds left, trailing 21-17, he threw the game winning touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The following week, this undrafted quarterback out of South Dakota came out of nowhere again and threw a...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Duo Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl
A pair of Chargers players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. Safety Derwin James and outside linebacker Khalil Mack will represent the Chargers for the AFC team – both as starters. James' pro bowl nod marks his third time – all as a...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
While NFL over-under totals are down across the NFL because of winter weather conditions, that’s not really the case with this Kansas City-Seattle matchup. Sports books expect 49 combined points between the two teams — even in frigid weather — because both teams’ offenses far outpace their defenses.
Wichita Eagle
Browns C Ethan Pocic to Return From Injured Reserve Against Saints
Cleveland Browns will get a boost when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Center Ethan Pocic is returning after he was injured in week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland's offense, including the running game, has suffered a loss in...
Wichita Eagle
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16. The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at only 38.5. The weather could be a factor in this one, as it is expected to be only 10 degrees Saturday night with possible snow and wind gusts up to 29 mph.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers DE Brian Burns Named NFC Pro Bowl Starter
Wednesday night the Pro Bowl rosters were announced and for the second straight year, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been named a starter for the annual event. Burns is having yet another career year, already posting single-season highs in tackles (58), tackles for loss (14), and sacks (10.5)....
Comments / 0