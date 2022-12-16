ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started

It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle

Colts Among Betting Favorites for Promising Young Quarterback

Until the Indianapolis Colts officially move on from Matt Ryan and then declare a new starting quarterback in the offseason, speculation will be rampant about what they plan to do at the position moving forward. The Colts are now on their third starting quarterback of the season, and the seventh...
Wichita Eagle

Podcast: Chiefs will play in Buffalo-type weather to keep pace with the Bills

The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC West playoff race when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Bills own 11-3 records but the Bills won the matchup earlier this season, so the Chiefs must finish with a better record to capture the No. 1 seed.
Wichita Eagle

Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Leonard Fournette's 2022 season has not gone as planned for the veteran back. The offense has sputtered since the departure of former head coach, Bruce Arians, and the Bucs' run game has taken a huge fall from grace after being one of the league's more dominant run games. Fournette was a huge piece of the Buccaneers' success on the ground since his arrival in Tampa Bay back when the franchise acquired him after becoming an outcast in Jacksonville in 2020.
Wichita Eagle

Huntley Will Start for Ravens, Three Others Ruled Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited at practice with a shoulder injury. Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury. In addition, defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and...
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jets Scout Believes Chris Streveler Should Replace Zach Wilson

The magic of New York's Chris Streveler began this past preseason against Philadelphia. With 17 seconds left, trailing 21-17, he threw the game winning touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The following week, this undrafted quarterback out of South Dakota came out of nowhere again and threw a...
Wichita Eagle

Chargers Duo Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

A pair of Chargers players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. Safety Derwin James and outside linebacker Khalil Mack will represent the Chargers for the AFC team – both as starters. James' pro bowl nod marks his third time – all as a...
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
Wichita Eagle

Browns C Ethan Pocic to Return From Injured Reserve Against Saints

Cleveland Browns will get a boost when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Center Ethan Pocic is returning after he was injured in week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland's offense, including the running game, has suffered a loss in...
Wichita Eagle

John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Wichita Eagle

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16. The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at only 38.5. The weather could be a factor in this one, as it is expected to be only 10 degrees Saturday night with possible snow and wind gusts up to 29 mph.
Wichita Eagle

Panthers DE Brian Burns Named NFC Pro Bowl Starter

Wednesday night the Pro Bowl rosters were announced and for the second straight year, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been named a starter for the annual event. Burns is having yet another career year, already posting single-season highs in tackles (58), tackles for loss (14), and sacks (10.5)....
