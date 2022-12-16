Leonard Fournette's 2022 season has not gone as planned for the veteran back. The offense has sputtered since the departure of former head coach, Bruce Arians, and the Bucs' run game has taken a huge fall from grace after being one of the league's more dominant run games. Fournette was a huge piece of the Buccaneers' success on the ground since his arrival in Tampa Bay back when the franchise acquired him after becoming an outcast in Jacksonville in 2020.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO