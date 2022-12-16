Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Chiefs’ Jody Fortson out vs. Seahawks, several players questionable
The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing tight end Jody Fortson on Saturday vs. the Seattle Seahawks, and several other players are questionable.
Final Steelers Injuries-3 listed as questionable, Pickens misses practice
WR George Pickens is dealing with an illness, he missed practice Thursday as 3 were listed as questionable for Saturday night against the Raiders
Gronkowski: NFL Team Is Trying to Woo Him With Offer of No. 69 Jersey
The always-entertaining Gronkowski revealed the interesting tactics teams have pulled out to get him to come out of retirement.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Chiefs will play in Buffalo-type weather to keep pace with the Bills
The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC West playoff race when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Bills own 11-3 records but the Bills won the matchup earlier this season, so the Chiefs must finish with a better record to capture the No. 1 seed.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Passing Thoughts: Waddle’s Big Jump, Drops, Tyreek’s Mea Culpa
Jaylen Waddle is on pace to accomplish something only one other Miami Dolphins player has ever done, and it's among the many examples of the explosion of the passing game in 2022. Waddle currently leads the NFL in yards per reception (among qualifying players) at 18.02, with 1,117 yards on...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 16
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers community is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Meanwhile, the Steelers are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 24. Harris is credited with “The Immaculate Reception,” — considered the most iconic play in NFL history — where he […]
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
While NFL over-under totals are down across the NFL because of winter weather conditions, that’s not really the case with this Kansas City-Seattle matchup. Sports books expect 49 combined points between the two teams — even in frigid weather — because both teams’ offenses far outpace their defenses.
Wichita Eagle
Giants OC Mike Kafka Sees a Lot of Growth in QB Daniel Jones
Add New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to the camp of people impressed with the growth shown this year by quarterback Daniel Jones. Kafa, a former NFL quarterback, has been instrumental in designing and modifying the Giants' system and weekly game plans. He routinely meets with head coach Brian Daboll and Jones to fine-tune the game plan to include plays they feel good about and those the Jones likes to run.
Wichita Eagle
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Among Betting Favorites for Promising Young Quarterback
Until the Indianapolis Colts officially move on from Matt Ryan and then declare a new starting quarterback in the offseason, speculation will be rampant about what they plan to do at the position moving forward. The Colts are now on their third starting quarterback of the season, and the seventh...
Wichita Eagle
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Wichita Eagle
Zac Taylor Shares Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton, Sam Hubbard and Others
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense has dealt with injuries in recent weeks, but they're getting healthy at the right time. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist) is expected to suit up on Saturday against the Patriots. He suffered a broken wrist in Cincinnati's Week 15 win over Cleveland. "He'll protect...
Wichita Eagle
3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions conducted one final practice Thursday at their Allen Park practice facility, ahead of their flight to Carolina. After missing practice Wednesday, both Frank Ragnow and Matt Nelson were spotted Thursday during the portion available for the media to witness. Those not spotted included fullback Jason Cabinda, safety...
Wichita Eagle
Browns C Ethan Pocic to Return From Injured Reserve Against Saints
Cleveland Browns will get a boost when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Center Ethan Pocic is returning after he was injured in week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland's offense, including the running game, has suffered a loss in...
Wichita Eagle
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees
NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Continue to Breathe in Playoff Push for Week 16
As we head into Week 16, the Cleveland Browns' playoff position is in bleak territory as they are holding on by a thread at 1% to make the playoffs with only three games left to play! Deshaun Watson and the offense have to generate enough leeway in the score for the defense to conquer teams in the passing game. The question remains for many fans, how will the team continue to glue together to finish the season?
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Duo Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl
A pair of Chargers players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. Safety Derwin James and outside linebacker Khalil Mack will represent the Chargers for the AFC team – both as starters. James' pro bowl nod marks his third time – all as a...
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jets Scout Believes Chris Streveler Should Replace Zach Wilson
The magic of New York's Chris Streveler began this past preseason against Philadelphia. With 17 seconds left, trailing 21-17, he threw the game winning touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The following week, this undrafted quarterback out of South Dakota came out of nowhere again and threw a...
Wichita Eagle
Most Memorable Moments at NFL Snow Games Over the Years
As we near the end of the NFL regular season each year, Mother Nature never fails to remind us of her presence. In the later months, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. From multiple feet of white powder ahead of games in Buffalo, to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, here are some of the most memorable moments of snowy conditions at NFL games over the years.
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
