ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Congress Passed a $858 Billion Military Bill. Here’s What’s in It.

By Catie Edmondson
The New York Times
The New York Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTtCL_0jlOGnaE00
A Ukrainian gun crew camouflages an American-made M777 howitzer in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Congress on Thursday gave final approval to an $858 billion military policy bill that would increase the Pentagon’s budget by 8% and repeal the coronavirus vaccine mandate for the troops, after lawmakers in both chambers overwhelmingly approved the mammoth, 4,400-page legislation.

Seen as one of the few must-pass bills taken up by Congress at the end of each year, the legislation, which authorizes an annual pay increase for the military and typically draws broad bipartisan support, lays out lawmakers’ national security priorities for the coming year. It is also a perennial magnet for unrelated pet projects.

This year, eyeing the protracted war in Europe and rising tensions with China, lawmakers approved funding for Taiwan and Ukraine and building up the military’s sea power, as well as new provisions shielding the personal information of federal judges and their families.

The legislation also authorizes a 4.6% pay raise for U.S. troops.

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which has gone to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Vaccine Mandate Repeal

Republicans pushed to include language rescinding the Pentagon’s requirement that troops take the coronavirus vaccine, one of several inoculations service members are required to receive. Across the armed services, a vast majority of service members are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and nearly all are at least partially vaccinated, according to data released by the various branches.

The Biden administration had strongly resisted the repeal, arguing that it would erode the health and readiness of the armed forces. But Republicans threatened to tank the entire military bill if it was not included.

Funds for Ukraine and Taiwan

Determined to continue aiding two young democracies, lawmakers voted to approve $800 million in military funding to Ukraine and to create a new defense program for Taiwan, authorizing up to $10 billion over the next five years.

A far bigger tranche of military aid for Ukraine is expected to pass through Congress later this year. The Biden administration in November asked lawmakers to approve an additional $38 billion for Ukraine, and despite growing voices in both parties questioning sending more money, bipartisan support for aiding the Ukrainians has remained strong.

Security for Federal Judges and Their Families

Lawmakers agreed to add to the military bill a measure with bipartisan support that would shield from the public the personal information of federal judges and their families, including identifying information like Social Security and license plate numbers, addresses, schools and places of employment.

The legislation gained momentum after the son of Judge Esther Salas was shot and killed at her home in New Brunswick, New Jersey, by a lawyer who had come looking for her and also shot her husband. “Judges, and their families, should not live in fear for doing the job they are sworn to do,” Salas said in a statement Friday.

Environmental Protections

Democrats attached a package of ocean conservation provisions, including a ban on owning or selling shark fins in the United States; an increase in funding for research and restoration of coral reefs; an increase in oversight of imported seafood; and an expansion of programs that monitor, research and map the oceans and Great Lakes.

The oceans package also expands the use of technology to monitor marine mammals to help prevent them from colliding with boats — legislation that is aimed in particular at preserving North Atlantic right whales, of which there are only 340 left in the world.

Expanded Eligibility for the Basic Needs Allowance for Troops

The legislation makes it easier for active-duty families to qualify for the basic needs allowance, a stipend designed to target food and housing insecurity for the most at-risk service members. Nearly 1 in 4 active-duty service members experienced food insecurity at some point in 2020, according to a report released this year by the Department of Defense.

Provisions to Mitigate Civilian Harm in Military Operations

After an investigative series by The New York Times into civilian deaths from U.S. airstrikes, the Pentagon in August announced sweeping changes aimed at reducing risks to civilians in U.S. military operations. Congress has pushed Pentagon officials to go even further, and lawmakers included in the military bill $25 million to fund the staffing and other expenses of operationalizing those changes.

The bill requires greater specificity regarding the geographic location of strikes resulting in civilian casualties in annual reporting to Congress. And it extends the Defense Department’s authority to access congressionally approved funding to make condolence payments for civilians and their families inadvertently injured or killed in U.S. military operations, after it made zero such payments in 2020.

Shipbuilding Budget Increase of Nearly $5 billion

Fears of rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, paired with the fact that many senior members of Congress who sit on the national security committees hail from areas dependent on shipyards, resulted in another year of a boosted shipbuilding budget. Lawmakers authorized the procurement of 11 battle force ships and reversed plans for the early retirement of 12 vessels in the coming year.

The Navy’s budget request sought to decommission 24 ships and build eight.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 151

Kurt S Industries
6d ago

That is why this country is so bad off. Foolish spending. No other country spends half of this on their military. Only makes the military industrial complex and the politicians rich.

Reply(24)
29
Moses Walker
6d ago

they need that money for six battle group fleets and most of them have 50,000 soldiers or more living on water throughout the world the seventh Fleet is the grandest fleet of them all is nuclear power could stay in the Pacific for over 50 years all of the battle group submarines too they have over $350,000 soldiers living on the oceans of the world that's about right

Reply
6
George Lemley
6d ago

and 857 billion will go to provide weapons for Ukraine and the other billion we'll go in the Democrats pocket

Reply(18)
34
Related
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Washington Examiner

Chip Roy claims 12 GOP senators who voted for Respect for Marriage Act are 'either stupid or deceitful'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke harshly against the Republican senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, claiming they are either "stupid or deceitful." The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass the legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. Roy claimed the Respect for Marriage Act is "purposefully undermining religious liberty," according to Spectrum News 1.
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
The New York Times

The New York Times

320K+
Followers
2K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy