James City County, VA

James City County police make 11-year-old battling cancer an honorary officer

By Jay Greene, Pari Cruz
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
An 11-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is the newest Honorary Police Officer for the James City County Police Department.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Pearland, Texas, made it his goal to be sworn into more than 750 different law enforcement agencies across the country.

According to the department's Facebook page, DJ was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer when he was six years old.

The police department said DJ was influenced by 6-year-old Abigail Arias who died from the disease in 2019. She wanted to be sworn into as many different law enforcement agencies as possible.

There are two parts to DJ's mission—to honor Abigail and to increase awareness for childhood cancer.

DJ was sworn in on Dec. 5 during a special ceremony.

ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

