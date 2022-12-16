OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule has put together a very nice class in a short amount time, only 24 days. Sure a good part of the class committed to the previous staff, Rhule visited all those players and they clearly believe in this new staff without seeing anything on the field. It’s a credit to the new coaches and how they communicate in a genuine way, this class is working off gut, they believe good days are ahead. By the way, Rhule is not done putting the staff together.

