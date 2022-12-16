ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Rhule and the Huskers sign a top-30 recruiting class with eight in-state players

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule has put together a very nice class in a short amount time, only 24 days. Sure a good part of the class committed to the previous staff, Rhule visited all those players and they clearly believe in this new staff without seeing anything on the field. It’s a credit to the new coaches and how they communicate in a genuine way, this class is working off gut, they believe good days are ahead. By the way, Rhule is not done putting the staff together.
WOWT

Huskers beat Queens 75-65 before the players head home for a break

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first half was much better than the second as the Huskers win at home 75-65 against Queens. Nebraska outscored the Royals 43-26 in the first 20 minutes before the road team outscored the home team 39-32 in the second half. The Huskers held Queens to only three points in the first five minutes of the game.
WOWT

Westside senior making history on the football field

WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Boys Town

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to a former Boys Town Graduate, Jeff Sweezy, and a recent Boys Town Graduate, Tyler Weeda-Carlson! The holidays at Boys Town provide an opportunity to do many things for the kids on campus. Find out more in todays interview or at the Boys Town website.
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: UNL chancellor announces retirement

WOWT

Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With signing day this Wednesday the Huskers 2023 class has grown to 19 high school players and one of the commitments is the highest rated player in the class. Princewill Umanmielen is a four-star edge rusher from Manor High School near Austin Texas. He has a brother who plays at Florida, the Gators also offered Princewell, in addition Arkansas, TCU, K-State, Mizzou and others.
WOWT

Homicide suspect extradited back to Omaha from Washington state

WOWT

6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday

WOWT

Emily's Wednesday night forecast

WOWT

Weather causing canceled, delayed flights in and out of Omaha

WOWT

Omaha coping with snow, cold - 11AM

WOWT

BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case

WOWT

Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
WOWT

Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules

WOWT

"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus

WOWT

Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas

WOWT

Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday, Friday due to winter storm

WOWT

Metro bus adjusting schedules, limited runs

WOWT

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
