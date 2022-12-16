Read full article on original website
How to prevent frostbite and hypothermia
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — With subzero temperatures coming to central Illinois, there is a high risk of frostbite and hypothermia. With temperatures that low, frostbite and hypothermia can set in within minutes if you're not dressed and bundled up correctly. Fox Illinois spoke with OSF doctor Jason Kole on...
Freshman enrollment up 5% at Illinois public universities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education released its first look report at enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Freshmen enrollment at Illinois’ public universities increased by 5% compared to the fall semester of the...
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Brace yourself for the first significant Winter storm of the season and a major blast of Arctic air. So far, the weather has been rather chilly this week, but this weather will pale in comparison to a frigid and dangerously cold weather pattern that settles over central Illinois just in time for the holiday weekend.
Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric car production in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed a new law aimed at incentivizing electric vehicle, EV, production in the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”
IDOT prepares for snow this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With that winter storm coming up this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is gearing up to prepare roads. IDOT said they're ready to go. They have their staff and equipment all set to prepare and plow the roads this week. Paul Wappel with...
Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
Third round of hearings held for Illinois assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The third round of hearings for the bill to ban assault weapons took place on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault-style weapons, magazines, and raise the age to get a firearm. Lawmakers heard from more stakeholders including law enforcement leaders, national organizations,...
The Jelani Day Law: How it will help in missing person cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — On May 16th, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Jelani Day Act into law, which will take effect on January 1 of the New Year. The family of Jelani Day hopes the law will help other families who find themselves in the same unfortunate situation. "And...
How Illinois' proposal to ban assault weapons compares to other states
Illinois (KHQA) — The Protect Illinois Communities Act aims to make Illinois the 8th state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The legislation currently lists an array of pistols, shotguns, and rifles that would have to be registered with...
Over 5.1 million Illinoisans received tax rebates
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Income and property tax rebates have been issued to more than 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's office. The rebates were the result of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which were issued over the course...
Missouri state police ask for help locating man who shot at trooper
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol, MSHP, is asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. The shooting happened just before 1:19 a.m. on December 18 when a trooper attempted to stop a Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of US 60 Highway, in Carter County, according to the MSHP.
A winter storm strikes Central Illinois with snow, wind, and dangerous wind chills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Snow arrives this late Thursday morning for our western counties with a wintry mix ahead of the front in Eastern Illinois. Snow becomes widespread by the afternoon and early evening. Heavy to moderate bursts of snow is possible at times with strong winds this afternoon. Winds will cause blowing and drifting snow to occur as gusts could exceed 40 mph.
Officials warn shoppers to watch out for online scammers
CHICAGO (WICS) — With only a few days left in the holiday shopping season, Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reminding Illinoisans to take precautions when shopping for or selling items online. Raoul is warning that scammers may use fake websites, fake mobile apps, and fake social media advertisements to...
