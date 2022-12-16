ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport Central Blue Devils Marching Band Featured in the London New Year’s Parade Airing on WQPT, January 1

By Lora Adams
rcreader.com
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rcreader.com

Youth Symphony Orchestra Musicians Compete in Annual Concerto Competition

DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 21, 2022) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) held its annual Concerto Competition. Thirteen confident Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) members auditioned to win one of two prizes. The YSO Prize-winner is awarded the opportunity to play their concerto at the YSO Finale Concert, accompanied by the YSO. The Grand Prize-winner performs their concerto with the QCSO at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April. Winners are selected by a committee consisting of Quad City Symphony Orchestra musicians.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

10 of Soul, December 31

Saturday, December 31, 9:30 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. A high-energy 11-piece ensemble boasting some of the sharpest musical talents the Quad Cities has to offer, 10 of Soul headlines a special New Year's Eve concert at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, their Davenport engagement on December 31 boasting classic tunes from the genres of soul, funk, and blues, as well as a few funky arrangements of their own.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Studio Ghibli Film Fest, January 4

Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. Fans of such animated masterpieces as Castle in the Sky, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, and the Oscar-winning Spirited Away will be in for a day of delights when the Rock Island Public Library's downtown branch hosts January 4's Studio Ghibli Film Fest, a day of screenings, snacks, and activities such as creating Totoro cutouts and learning the art of writing Japanese characters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

Holiday Closings for Waste Commission of Scott County

DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 20, 2022) — Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will close at noon Friday, December 23, and will remain closed through Monday, December 26. Facilities will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, December 31. Facilities will be closed...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy