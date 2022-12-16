Davenport Central Blue Devils Marching Band Featured in the London New Year’s Parade Airing on WQPT, January 1

DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 21, 2022) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) held its annual Concerto Competition. Thirteen confident Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) members auditioned to win one of two prizes. The YSO Prize-winner is awarded the opportunity to play their concerto at the YSO Finale Concert, accompanied by the YSO. The Grand Prize-winner performs their concerto with the QCSO at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April. Winners are selected by a committee consisting of Quad City Symphony Orchestra musicians.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO