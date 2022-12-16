Davenport Central Blue Devils Marching Band Featured in the London New Year’s Parade Airing on WQPT, January 1

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Twas the Night Before Christmas: Monmouth College Alum Creates Heartwarming Story for the Season
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 22, 2022) — Fifteen years ago, famous actor Richard Thomas walked into a Boston gift shop co-owned and managed by 1971 Monmouth College graduate Mark Duffield. Rather than ask the actor who portrayed John-Boy on the TV show The Waltons for his autograph, Duffield instead described...
Youth Symphony Orchestra Musicians Compete in Annual Concerto Competition
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 21, 2022) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) held its annual Concerto Competition. Thirteen confident Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) members auditioned to win one of two prizes. The YSO Prize-winner is awarded the opportunity to play their concerto at the YSO Finale Concert, accompanied by the YSO. The Grand Prize-winner performs their concerto with the QCSO at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April. Winners are selected by a committee consisting of Quad City Symphony Orchestra musicians.
10 of Soul, December 31
Saturday, December 31, 9:30 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. A high-energy 11-piece ensemble boasting some of the sharpest musical talents the Quad Cities has to offer, 10 of Soul headlines a special New Year's Eve concert at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, their Davenport engagement on December 31 boasting classic tunes from the genres of soul, funk, and blues, as well as a few funky arrangements of their own.
Studio Ghibli Film Fest, January 4
Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. Fans of such animated masterpieces as Castle in the Sky, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, and the Oscar-winning Spirited Away will be in for a day of delights when the Rock Island Public Library's downtown branch hosts January 4's Studio Ghibli Film Fest, a day of screenings, snacks, and activities such as creating Totoro cutouts and learning the art of writing Japanese characters.
Holiday Closings for Waste Commission of Scott County
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 20, 2022) — Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will close at noon Friday, December 23, and will remain closed through Monday, December 26. Facilities will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, December 31. Facilities will be closed...
Transportation Alliance Bank Issues 1,600 Loans in Violation of Iowa Usury Law
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 21, 2022) — A Utah-based bank must cease issuing loans in Iowa that exceed the state’s interest-rate cap and provide refunds to consumers who were charged the illegal interest rates under a settlement reached with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking.
