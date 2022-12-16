Read full article on original website
Suspect who escaped in squad car has now been arrested
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County officers say they have captured a suspect who stole one of their squad cars in his escape. Eleven days ago, 32 year old Tommy E. Morgan was in the back of a deputy’s car under arrest. But the Sheriff’s Office says he...
DeKalb County authorities arrest 34 on drug-related charges
The arrests were the result of several agencies assisting each other, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Accused rapist on TBI Most Wanted List arrested
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The TBI reports the arrest of a rape suspect from Chattanooga after more than a decade. Mario Escobar is a native of Guatamala. Chattanooga Police issued warrants for his arrest in 2009. He was accused of raping an underage female three times and then threatening her...
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating In-Custody Death
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton County EMS was called to Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate. The inmate was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. The body has been sent to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death. We will bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.
Neighbors, emergency management respond to Collegedale train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of first responders were called out to a violent train derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Hamilton County’s Amy Maxwell confirmed in a press release that a tractor-trailer was driving west on Tucker Road, carrying a 134-foot concrete truss beam. But the back of...
Train hits road construction beam delivery truck in Collegedale
EMS now says the truck was carrying a single 134 foot concrete truss beam. The driver was waiting for a green light at the railroad crossing when he got caught up on the tracks. That’s when the crossing gates came down on him and the train hit the truck. Latest count has 3 locomotives and ten cars derailed. Two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Crumbl Cookies Fined For Child Labor Violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A cookie shop in Hixson is facing punishment from the U-S Department of Labor for child labor law violations. Crumbl Cookies is accused of letting minors as young as 14 work later than what is legally allowed and operate dangerous machinery according to the Wage and Hours division of the Department of Labor.
City arrives at compromise maximum tow truck rates
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Mayor’s Office announces a deal over how much companies can charge for a tow in certain circumstances. The city sets a maximum charge that wrecker companies can charge if they are on the city call list (meaning they tow after wrecks, breakdowns or illegal parking).
Warning: more fake movie money bills in North Georgia
CEDARTOWN, Georgia (WDEF) – The word and the bills are spreading about fake money in our region. The latest warning comes from the Cedartown Police Department in Georgia. But we’ve seen cases from the North Carolina mountains into Tennessee and northwest Georgia. The bills are used as props...
Homeless Man Prepares for Cold Weather
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Extremely cold temperatures are headed our way this weekend, getting as low as 10 degrees. For those without a home this holiday season, keeping warm is their utmost priority. Walter Hairston, a local man who has been homeless for almost eight months, has been struggling.
Salvation Army reports more than $4000 raised by Battle of the Bells
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports numbers for their Battle of the Bells and Angel Tree distribution last week. The public donated $4,470.20 to the red kettle competition between WDEF News 12, WRCB Local 3 and WTVC NewsChannel 9 at Hamilton Place on Friday. Also on Thursday and...
Homeless Coalition Respond to Critical Wamp Letter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp sent a letter to the Hamilton County Commission criticizing the placement of certain individuals displaced by the Budgetel Evictions. Her criticism was aimed directly at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. In the letter, she says that many of the displaced residents...
Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
Driving Our Economy Forward: Chattanooga Chamber’s Impact on Businesses
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When companies are looking to locate their operations in a new location, the local chamber of commerce can provide valuable information and resources. The Chattanooga Chamber talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “The chamber has an economic development arm...
Dalton and Trion Girls Advance to Championship Games of Gordon Lee Holiday Tournament
Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Trion girls along with the Dalton boys basketball team both advanced to the championship game of the Gordon Lee Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. Trion beat Gordon Lee 52-45, while Dalton knocked off LaFayette 69-56.
WRWOS: A survivor’s story
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Holocaust survivor Lore Stoll Tinney talked to students at Skyuka Hall about her family’s experiences. “When I came to this country I become a citizen of United States.. the proudest day of my life.”. JILL INGALLS/SKYUKA HALL: “We think that it’s very important to make...
Georgia Coach Mike White ‘On Edge’ Over Matchup With the Mocs
Chattanooga Mocs venture into the big time Wednesday. They head to SEC country to face Georgia. But believe it or not, Dawgs coach Mike White is on edge over the match-up with a mid-major. Said White:”I’m on edge you know. We all need to be on edge because Chattanooga. Their...
Daniel Gilbert at CCA wins this week’s Golden Apple Award
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “On behalf of Food City and News Channel 12, I would like to present you with this week’s Golden Apple Teacher Award. ”. DR. JILL LEVINE: He is engaging, he’s high energy, he cares about the kids. He makes math exciting and just comes to school every day with Incredible work ethics.
