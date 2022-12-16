According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton County EMS was called to Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate. The inmate was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. The body has been sent to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death. We will bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO