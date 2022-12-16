ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Blood Drive at Flanders Fire Department

Give the best gift of all during the holiday season and give the gift of life on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Flanders Fire Department in partnership with Flanders Riverside Northampton Community Association. Hero sandwiches will be offered to all donors. Donors will automatically be...
FLANDERS, NY
riverheadlocal

Latino community bids an emotional farewell to beloved Madre Margarita

Sister Margaret Smyth, or Madre Margarita as local Latinos affectionately called her, lived her life in service to the community. On Wednesday evening, hundreds turned out for a wake and prayer service in Spanish at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead to honor and remember the woman whose indomitable spirit, tenacity, and devotion touched the lives of many throughout the region, lighting a flame that will continue to burn bright for generations to come.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek Little Flower ‘frequent runaway’

The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 15, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Friday afternoon without permission. Autumn is described as an American Indian female, height 5′-5″, weight 220 lbs., light complexion, brown eyes, with short orange/pink...
RIVERHEAD, NY
NBC New York

16-Year-Old Driver, 2 Passengers Die in Long Island Car Crash: Cops

A late-night car crash on Long Island killed the 16-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 17-year-old high school senior and an 18-year-old high school senior, in Suffolk County, officials said Thursday. Suffolk County Police say Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of a 2009 Infinity G37 that veered off...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Employees at Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford Stores Arrested for Selling E-Liquid Nicotine to Underage Customers

The Suffolk County Police Department has reported that employees at three Long Island stores have been charged with allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to underage customers. Police say that after receiving numerous community complaints they opened an investigation that resulted in the Saturday, December 17 arrest three individuals from three separate businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford were charged with selling e-liquid nicotine – used in vaping – to minors.
OAKDALE, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island jewelry store robbed

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint. It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p..m. earlier this month. They flashed...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town December 18

The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their Christmas party luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Pulaski Grille in Polish Town. Sixteen members Marie Madigan, Kathy Schaefer, Ramona Moore, Michele Lynch, Pat Gadzinski, Barbara Swislosky, Trudy Wold, Barbara Wooten, Mary Dabrowski, Carol Carey, Ann Lennon, Connie Kenter, Becky Collins and newest member Jessica LoPresti attended and enjoyed lunch and Secret Santa. Barbara Wooten made all the ladies in the auxiliary a Maltese cross refrigerator magnet and a Maltese cross bookmark “Why be a Volunteer,” depicting on both 90th anniversary of Ladies Auxiliary 1932-2022 as a memento of a special milestone for the auxiliary.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead celebrates Hanukkah with community menorah lighting in town square

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, began Sunday at sundown. The eight-day holiday commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BCE, after a small army led by Judah the Maccabee drove the Greeks from Israel and reclaimed the temple. When they lit the temple’s menorah — a candelabra — they found only a one-day supply of olive oil that had not been contaminated by the Greeks. Miraculously, that one-day supply of oil lasted eight days, until a new supply of ritually pure oil could be prepared.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police

A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
FLANDERS, NY
riverheadlocal

Helen Mary Schoenthaler, 102

Helen Mary Schoenthaler of Cutchogue died on Dec. 12, 2022 at home. She was 102 years old. She was born on Nov. 15, 1920 in Brooklyn to Frances (Trunk) and John Heinlein. She graduated from St. Barbara’s High School in Bushwick in 1939. She was predeceased by her husband...
CUTCHOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

Patricia A. Barry, 84

Patricia A. Barry of Florida and Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 84 years old. The family will receive visitors on Monday, Dec. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday Dec. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. at St. Agnes Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

It’s official: Santa Claus arrives in Riverhead

The jolly old elf and his missus came to town in style this afternoon, guests of honor at the 70th Annual Riverhead Lions Club Christmas parade on Main Street. People lined the sidewalks to watch the the parade as marchers, fire trucks, classic cars and antique tractors made their way down Main Street.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Winter storm to bring rain, strong winds Thursday night into Friday, weather service says; coastal flood warning, wind advisory issued

A winter storm will bring rain and strong winds into the region tonight through much of tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood warning is in effect for Riverhead starting from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. tomorrow, especially for areas along the Peconic bay and riverfront. High tides are expected to reach as much as 3.5 feet above normal during the morning high tide cycle Friday, causing moderate to major flooding.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

