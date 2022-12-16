Read full article on original website
'In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time': Riverhead Restaurant Sets Date For Closure
The owner of a Cuban restaurant on Long Island announced that the eatery will close in the coming days. LuchaCubano in Riverhead will have its last day in business on Monday, Jan. 2, the owner said in an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 18. The restaurant is located at 87 East...
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Blood Drive at Flanders Fire Department
Give the best gift of all during the holiday season and give the gift of life on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Flanders Fire Department in partnership with Flanders Riverside Northampton Community Association. Hero sandwiches will be offered to all donors. Donors will automatically be...
Latino community bids an emotional farewell to beloved Madre Margarita
Sister Margaret Smyth, or Madre Margarita as local Latinos affectionately called her, lived her life in service to the community. On Wednesday evening, hundreds turned out for a wake and prayer service in Spanish at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead to honor and remember the woman whose indomitable spirit, tenacity, and devotion touched the lives of many throughout the region, lighting a flame that will continue to burn bright for generations to come.
Police seek Little Flower ‘frequent runaway’
The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 15, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Friday afternoon without permission. Autumn is described as an American Indian female, height 5′-5″, weight 220 lbs., light complexion, brown eyes, with short orange/pink...
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver, 2 Passengers Die in Long Island Car Crash: Cops
A late-night car crash on Long Island killed the 16-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 17-year-old high school senior and an 18-year-old high school senior, in Suffolk County, officials said Thursday. Suffolk County Police say Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of a 2009 Infinity G37 that veered off...
longisland.com
SCPD: Employees at Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford Stores Arrested for Selling E-Liquid Nicotine to Underage Customers
The Suffolk County Police Department has reported that employees at three Long Island stores have been charged with allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to underage customers. Police say that after receiving numerous community complaints they opened an investigation that resulted in the Saturday, December 17 arrest three individuals from three separate businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford were charged with selling e-liquid nicotine – used in vaping – to minors.
fox5ny.com
Long Island jewelry store robbed
NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint. It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p..m. earlier this month. They flashed...
Around Town December 18
The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their Christmas party luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Pulaski Grille in Polish Town. Sixteen members Marie Madigan, Kathy Schaefer, Ramona Moore, Michele Lynch, Pat Gadzinski, Barbara Swislosky, Trudy Wold, Barbara Wooten, Mary Dabrowski, Carol Carey, Ann Lennon, Connie Kenter, Becky Collins and newest member Jessica LoPresti attended and enjoyed lunch and Secret Santa. Barbara Wooten made all the ladies in the auxiliary a Maltese cross refrigerator magnet and a Maltese cross bookmark “Why be a Volunteer,” depicting on both 90th anniversary of Ladies Auxiliary 1932-2022 as a memento of a special milestone for the auxiliary.
Riverhead celebrates Hanukkah with community menorah lighting in town square
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, began Sunday at sundown. The eight-day holiday commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BCE, after a small army led by Judah the Maccabee drove the Greeks from Israel and reclaimed the temple. When they lit the temple’s menorah — a candelabra — they found only a one-day supply of olive oil that had not been contaminated by the Greeks. Miraculously, that one-day supply of oil lasted eight days, until a new supply of ritually pure oil could be prepared.
Employees At 3 Suffolk County Businesses Sold E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors, Police Say
Three employees of separate Long Island businesses were charged after allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.The individuals were arrested at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.Officers investi…
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police
A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
Sr. Margaret Smyth, a fierce advocate for justice, dies at age 83
The East End has lost a fierce advocate for justice and community. Sister Margaret Rose Smyth, who ran the North Fork Spanish Apostolate for more than 20 years, died at her home in Riverhead. She was 83 years old. Sr. Margaret, a member of the Sisters of St. Dominic of...
DEC reports on herbicide treatment in battle against invasive Ludwigia in Peconic River
The first year of a five-year project aimed at eliminating the infestation of Ludwigia in the the Peconic River with the targeted application of herbicides was very successful, state officials reported in a public meeting last night. The state for the first time this summer used the widespread application of...
Officials: Levittown woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from elderly man in her care
D’Amore allegedly stole money from her elderly victim’s accounts between 2016 and 2019, and didn’t pay his bills, leaving him to live in a mouse-infested home.
Helen Mary Schoenthaler, 102
Helen Mary Schoenthaler of Cutchogue died on Dec. 12, 2022 at home. She was 102 years old. She was born on Nov. 15, 1920 in Brooklyn to Frances (Trunk) and John Heinlein. She graduated from St. Barbara’s High School in Bushwick in 1939. She was predeceased by her husband...
Patricia A. Barry, 84
Patricia A. Barry of Florida and Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 84 years old. The family will receive visitors on Monday, Dec. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday Dec. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. at St. Agnes Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.
It’s official: Santa Claus arrives in Riverhead
The jolly old elf and his missus came to town in style this afternoon, guests of honor at the 70th Annual Riverhead Lions Club Christmas parade on Main Street. People lined the sidewalks to watch the the parade as marchers, fire trucks, classic cars and antique tractors made their way down Main Street.
Winter storm to bring rain, strong winds Thursday night into Friday, weather service says; coastal flood warning, wind advisory issued
A winter storm will bring rain and strong winds into the region tonight through much of tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood warning is in effect for Riverhead starting from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. tomorrow, especially for areas along the Peconic bay and riverfront. High tides are expected to reach as much as 3.5 feet above normal during the morning high tide cycle Friday, causing moderate to major flooding.
Comments / 3