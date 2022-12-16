ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas McKelvey
5d ago

PURE INSANITY. Natural Gas is the cleanest, most efficient, most abundant, and cheapest source of energy there is bar none. This is not about climate change. It's about control of people and their choices. What's the end game? Control of how much electricity you can use, when you can, and when you can't.Wake Up People...

JohnE
5d ago

No gas cars only EVs. No gas stoves only ⚡️. Too hot dont use the A/C or charge the EV. This state makes no sense anymore!

Julie V
5d ago

gas is less expensive... why to get rid of something that people can afford... the government is trying to control everyone one with electric B.S

