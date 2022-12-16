ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Meet UConn football's 2023 list of 13 commitments on National Signing Day

UConn football coach Jim Mora introduced his first true recruiting class with the program on Wednesday with 13 incoming freshman officially signed their National Letters of Intent. Hailing from Canada to Florida, this recruiting class is the first to be selected solely by Mora and his staff. "The most important...
STORRS, CT
trumbulltimes.com

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 70, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68

Percentages: FG .370, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Domask 2-5, Jones 2-6, Banks 1-1, X.Johnson 1-2, Wonders 0-2, D'Amico 0-3, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muila, Newton). Turnovers: 10 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Banks 2, Rupert 2). Steals: 7 (Newton 3, X.Johnson 2,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy