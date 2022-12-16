ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Arctic blast snarls holiday travel across the country

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the U.S., bringing sub-zero temperatures, life-threatening wind chills and heavy snowfall. The cold temperatures are causing disruptions to holiday travel. In the Denver area, people woke up to temperatures around -15 degrees. More than 200 flights in and out of Denver International Airport...
DENVER, CO
Transparency concerns surround Arizona desalination deal

PHOENIX — Arizona’s newly appointed board tasked with securing the state's water voted to move forward with non-binding exploration and possible discussions with Israeli desalination development company IDE technologies on Tuesday. But there were concerns from various stakeholders about the speed and transparency with which the deal had...
ARIZONA STATE
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts heading into Christmas

PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week. That puts us right near average for this time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer across Arizona by Christmas weekend

PHOENIX — Conditions will be pleasant for anyone traveling around the state today, ahead of the holiday weekend. As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with...
PHOENIX, AZ
The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance

The State Bar of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. When people are suddenly faced with legal issues, it's usually because something has gone wrong. They're intimidated, confused, and lost. Do I need an attorney? Where do I begin? Can I even afford a lawyer? The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance. It's right there in our mission statement; "The State Bar of Arizona exists to serve and protect the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice." What that means is, yes, the Bar oversees licensing and regulation of lawyers in Arizona, but central to its mission is easing barriers that keep people from accessing justice.
ARIZONA STATE
High-tech highways could pave way for more autonomous vehicles on roads

FAIRFAX, Va. — America's interstate highways stretch across 47,000 miles of the country, but one stretch of interstate is unlike any other in the nation. "This is the first of our vision,” said Alberto Gonzalez, president and CEO of Cintra U.S., which is installing new technology at highway interchanges along miles of I-66 in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up as we head toward Christmas

PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 anchors share their favorite, most impactful moments of 2022

PHOENIX — The last 12 months have had moments that were exciting, some that were harrowing, but many that also brought smiles to many faces in Arizona, and across the country. ABC15 sat down with anchors Katie Raml, Javier Soto, Kaley O'Kelley, and Nick Ciletti to ask about their...
ARIZONA STATE

