FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
ABC 15 News
Arctic blast snarls holiday travel across the country
A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the U.S., bringing sub-zero temperatures, life-threatening wind chills and heavy snowfall. The cold temperatures are causing disruptions to holiday travel. In the Denver area, people woke up to temperatures around -15 degrees. More than 200 flights in and out of Denver International Airport...
ABC 15 News
Who has the right of way? Valley driver reaches out for commuter clarity
Imagine a driver is at an intersection in the left turn lane. That driver has the green light, and they are waiting for a break in traffic to make the move. However, another driver also has a green light in the opposite direction of travel as they look to make a right turn.
ABC 15 News
Transparency concerns surround Arizona desalination deal
PHOENIX — Arizona’s newly appointed board tasked with securing the state's water voted to move forward with non-binding exploration and possible discussions with Israeli desalination development company IDE technologies on Tuesday. But there were concerns from various stakeholders about the speed and transparency with which the deal had...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts heading into Christmas
PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week. That puts us right near average for this time of year.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer across Arizona by Christmas weekend
PHOENIX — Conditions will be pleasant for anyone traveling around the state today, ahead of the holiday weekend. As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with...
ABC 15 News
The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance
The State Bar of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. When people are suddenly faced with legal issues, it's usually because something has gone wrong. They're intimidated, confused, and lost. Do I need an attorney? Where do I begin? Can I even afford a lawyer? The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance. It's right there in our mission statement; "The State Bar of Arizona exists to serve and protect the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice." What that means is, yes, the Bar oversees licensing and regulation of lawyers in Arizona, but central to its mission is easing barriers that keep people from accessing justice.
ABC 15 News
High-tech highways could pave way for more autonomous vehicles on roads
FAIRFAX, Va. — America's interstate highways stretch across 47,000 miles of the country, but one stretch of interstate is unlike any other in the nation. "This is the first of our vision,” said Alberto Gonzalez, president and CEO of Cintra U.S., which is installing new technology at highway interchanges along miles of I-66 in Virginia.
ABC 15 News
Rusty Bowers focusing on art as he prepares to leave AZ's House of Representatives
Outgoing Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers has long been known as a political maverick. In the last two years, Bowers nearly single handily beat back every attempt by members of his caucus to throw out the results of the 2020 election. Bowers' refusal to back down led to his...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up as we head toward Christmas
PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week. This puts us right near average for this time of year.
ABC 15 News
ABC15 anchors share their favorite, most impactful moments of 2022
PHOENIX — The last 12 months have had moments that were exciting, some that were harrowing, but many that also brought smiles to many faces in Arizona, and across the country. ABC15 sat down with anchors Katie Raml, Javier Soto, Kaley O'Kelley, and Nick Ciletti to ask about their...
