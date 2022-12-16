Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
REMINDER: Pekin residents responsible for clearing sidewalks after amended ordinance
PEKIN (25 News Now) - After an ordinance was amended in August, Pekin residents will now be responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their properties within 48 hours of a 2-inch snowfall. Mayor Mark Luft says this came as the city needed to be ADA compliant after a Class-Action...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria leaders approve Camp Street cannabis dispensary
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of East Peoria will welcome another cannabis dispensary to the community following city council action Tuesday evening. The council voted 4-1 to allow MRE East Peoria, LLC to open a dispensary in a former bank building, now vacant, in the 400 block of West Camp Street.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County facilities closing for weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Courthouse, city/county health department, election commission and highway department offices are closing to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday due to deteriorating weather conditions, according to the county. The main lobby of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office will close at 1 p.m....
25newsnow.com
Runway readiness: local airports brace for incoming storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The holiday travel surge looks to be impacted by the incoming winter storm that could cause some challenges getting people to their destinations. But preparations are already underway to make travel as smooth as possible at our local airports. The planning process for airports begins...
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
25newsnow.com
Overnight house fire ruled accidental
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Careless use of smoking material is to blame for an overnight house fire in Peoria. It happened around 1:30 AM in the 4100 block of West Courtland Street in Peoria. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the...
25newsnow.com
Several animals killed in barn fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Several animals are dead after a barn fire in North Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called at 12:49 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Kenneth Street. Watkins says sheep and rabbits. The fire was possibly started by a heat lamp.
25newsnow.com
Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
25newsnow.com
Amtrak makes changes ahead of winter storm
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Amtrak is reducing service levels to and from Chicago due to the impending winter storm. That includes trains that would run the Lincoln Service routes through Bloomington-Normal. There are usually five routes, but only three are scheduled right now. Some cancellations last through Sunday. “And...
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
25newsnow.com
Water main break shuts down Peoria City/County Health Department Building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City/County Health Department will be closed Wednesday because of a water main break, impacting most of the department’s programs and services at 2116 North Sheridan Road. Program closures on Wednesday are WIC, dental, clinic services, vital records, walk-in services for environmental health.
25newsnow.com
Public Works prepares roads for snow
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Peoria Public works is preparing to keep the main roads clear during this holiday week’s snow fall. Crews worked on several different routes throughout the city Tuesday to apply a treatment that will help with melting the snow on the roads faster. Public Works director...
25newsnow.com
Person shot near Morton Square Park in Peoria Wed. night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while walking near Morton Square Park. Officers immediately conducted a search of the area where the shooting occurred with negative results. The...
25newsnow.com
South Side Missions preps 2,300 Christmas meals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year 2,300 people in the community will not have to worry about where their Christmas meal is coming from. It’s thanks to South Side Mission. The non-profit prepped Wednesday, for its 51st Annual Christmas Meal handout. South Side Mission says volunteers have been...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman recognized for dedication to civil rights movement
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman has been recognized for her hard work and dedication to the civil rights movement. Pearly Bonds has dedicated her life to the cause of civil rights, community and church. She has received many awards, including the NAACP 25 Years or More service...
25newsnow.com
Peoria felon sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm possession
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon. At the sentencing hearing for Anthony Derrell Morris, 22, of the 1600 block of North Great Oak Court, the government presented evidence that in May 2022, the Peoria Police Department located a 2016 Honda Fit that had been reported stolen the previous day, according to a Department of Justice release.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe
UPDATE 2:42 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says the road has been open. UPDATE 2:39 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says one person has died. PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person was transported to an area hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 29 near Hart Lane north of Chillicothe.
25newsnow.com
Friends and family search for local missing woman
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Friends and family are looking for East Peoria resident Caryl Harrer. The last time anyone saw her was Sunday December 11. Harrer lives alone and was last seen at dinner with a friend. In fact, Teresa Nelson says when friends and family went to her home to check on her, they found her door unlocked, one car gone and the other unlocked with keys in it, her beloved cat missing, and her take-home bag from dinner that night still on her countertop.
Comments / 0