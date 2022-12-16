MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Hanukkah, Milwaukee's Jewish community's hoping to shine a light on a dangerous uptick in anti-Semitism. The Milwaukee Jewish Federation calls this their Hanukkah on the Hoan. If you look straight at the bridge, it looks like an upside-down menorah, but if you look at the reflection in the water, the menorah's right-side up.

