FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
CBS 58
Holiday travel impacted by winter weather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Travelers at Milwaukee's Intermodal Station found themselves rearranging their travel plans to ensure they got to their holiday destination. "I was supposed to leave Friday, but I left today because of how the weather is going to be. So, it was nice to leave today," Illinois resident Michael Kelly said.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Art Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Winter Edition of our 58 Hometowns series is headed to the Milwaukee Art Museum starting Tuesday, Dec. 20. To get a preview of what to expect, Courtney Heimert, Director of Sales and Marketing with the museum joined us on Tuesday morning. The Kohl's Art Studio...
CBS 58
Let the preparations begin: Confirmed 2024 RNC dates in Milwaukee bring planning into focus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the 2024 Republican National Convention dates confirmed for July 15 through July 18, organizers across the city, including the hospitality industry, can ramp up planning and preparation for the event. "We love what's going to come in 2024 with having close to 45,000 attendees hitting...
CBS 58
Milwaukee organizations urge donations as hundreds remain unhoused amid freezing temps
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Temperatures continue to drop which means the need for warmth and shelter for those without homes is rising. Multiple Milwaukee organizations are focusing their efforts on keeping the unhoused community safe as a major winter storm is set to hit the Midwest this upcoming weekend. “It’s...
CBS 58
'Take this seriously': Milwaukee city officials stress safety, patience during winter storm
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders and county officials are prioritizing safety as this winter storm progresses. Several departments throughout the city have all hands on deck to tackle this storm. The Department of Public Works hit the streets Wednesday at noon to pre-salt main and residential roads. The...
CBS 58
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of USPS carrier killed in Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Dec. 21, ordered the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross -- a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier shot and killed in Milwaukee. "Mr. Cross was,...
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee makes formal challenge against 2020 census count
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Milwaukee officials are formally challenging the 2020 U.S. Census tally, which found that the city lost nearly 3% of its population in the last 10 years. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says that's simply not true. The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau results were released in August of...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW adjusting for staffing shortage in order to handle expected snowstorm
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee road crews continue to pre-treat roads as part of a storm preparation plan that began days ago. The city acknowledged DPW is understaffed, but the department says all resources will be shifted in the coming days to snow removal. The city did not have enough...
CBS 58
DHS confirms 1st pediatric flu death in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin, for the 2022-2023 season, was reported Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt did not give specifics on this particular case; he simply confirmed the minor was on the...
CBS 58
Two women call 911 in alleged hostage situation, leading to arrest of Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation late Wednesday, Dec. 21, leading to one arrest. Two women from Palmyra, one 34-year-old and one 26-year-old were reportedly being held against their will before calling 911 during an escape attempt from a residence near N. 77th St. and W. Hampton.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Jewish community hopes to shine a light on anti-Semitism this Hanukkah
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Hanukkah, Milwaukee's Jewish community's hoping to shine a light on a dangerous uptick in anti-Semitism. The Milwaukee Jewish Federation calls this their Hanukkah on the Hoan. If you look straight at the bridge, it looks like an upside-down menorah, but if you look at the reflection in the water, the menorah's right-side up.
CBS 58
Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
CBS 58
From tech toys to snacks, tips on last-minute gift shopping options for kids
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kids are infamously difficult to shop for when it comes to Christmastime, but it is not too late to pick up some fun, universally-enjoyed gifts for the children in your life. Marianne Szymanski of Toy Tips joined us on Thursday, Dec. 22 to help gift buyers...
CBS 58
Local expert has tips on ringing in a financially secure new year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As 2022 comes to a close, it is not too late to make money moves that will set up a prosperous 2023. Local financial professional Tony Drake from Drake & Associates joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to present strategies that can help maximize next year's dividends.
CBS 58
Tips for eating healthier during the holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is infamous as a time for decadent eating, from sweet cookies and pies to savory party dips and ham feasts. One local dietician says that there is a path to take during the holidays that involves living a little healthier. Becky Kerkenbush, MS,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival cancels Jingle Bus service Dec. 22-23 due to impending cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Due to the impending weather conditions, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival announced it will cancel Jingle Bus service on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. According to a news release, those who previously purchased Jingle Bus tickets for these dates will receive a refund and...
CBS 58
Drivers encouraged to prepare before traveling on busy, snowy roads this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you're doing any driving for the rest of the week, you can expect to be met with busier than usual roadways and winter weather conditions. According to AAA 2.2 million Wisconsinites plan to travel more than 50 miles over the weekend. That's about 100,000 more...
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near 34th and Wells on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Milwaukee Police Department says, just after 7:30 a.m., police responded to an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building that offers transitional housing to homeless veterans. Upon arrival, officers encountered the man armed with a gun in a basement, while other residents were inside the building.
