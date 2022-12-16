ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Holiday travel impacted by winter weather

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Travelers at Milwaukee's Intermodal Station found themselves rearranging their travel plans to ensure they got to their holiday destination. "I was supposed to leave Friday, but I left today because of how the weather is going to be. So, it was nice to leave today," Illinois resident Michael Kelly said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Winter Edition of our 58 Hometowns series is headed to the Milwaukee Art Museum starting Tuesday, Dec. 20. To get a preview of what to expect, Courtney Heimert, Director of Sales and Marketing with the museum joined us on Tuesday morning. The Kohl's Art Studio...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee makes formal challenge against 2020 census count

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Milwaukee officials are formally challenging the 2020 U.S. Census tally, which found that the city lost nearly 3% of its population in the last 10 years. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says that's simply not true. The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau results were released in August of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

DHS confirms 1st pediatric flu death in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin, for the 2022-2023 season, was reported Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt did not give specifics on this particular case; he simply confirmed the minor was on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee's Jewish community hopes to shine a light on anti-Semitism this Hanukkah

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Hanukkah, Milwaukee's Jewish community's hoping to shine a light on a dangerous uptick in anti-Semitism. The Milwaukee Jewish Federation calls this their Hanukkah on the Hoan. If you look straight at the bridge, it looks like an upside-down menorah, but if you look at the reflection in the water, the menorah's right-side up.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local expert has tips on ringing in a financially secure new year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As 2022 comes to a close, it is not too late to make money moves that will set up a prosperous 2023. Local financial professional Tony Drake from Drake & Associates joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to present strategies that can help maximize next year's dividends.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Tips for eating healthier during the holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is infamous as a time for decadent eating, from sweet cookies and pies to savory party dips and ham feasts. One local dietician says that there is a path to take during the holidays that involves living a little healthier. Becky Kerkenbush, MS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near 34th and Wells on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Milwaukee Police Department says, just after 7:30 a.m., police responded to an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building that offers transitional housing to homeless veterans. Upon arrival, officers encountered the man armed with a gun in a basement, while other residents were inside the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI

