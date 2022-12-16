Read full article on original website
City of RS Fire Dept. is now alerting through Safety Cloud®
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — City of Rock Springs Fire Department will soon be able to send in-vehicle alert notifications to drivers through a new service on department apparatus. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert sends real-time safety notifications, called digital alerts, to drivers approaching active emergency responders en route or on-scene at an incident.
Two Carbon County EMTs struck by vehicle, one died this morning on I-80
RAWLINS, WYOMING — Two Carbon County EMTs were struck by a vehicle this morning. One died and the other was injured while responding to a crash on I-80 in Sweetwater County. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on December 21, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with a trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries. The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming. The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
Holiday Closures
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – With the Christmas and New Year holiday approaching many businesses will have some days off coming up. Here at Wyo4News and WyoRadio we will be out of the office beginning 12/24-12/26 returning on 12/27. For New Year’s we will be out of the office 12/30 and returning 1/2/23. Here is a look at some other agencies around town and when they will be closed.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 21 – December 22, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.
Morris changes her plea on three of five charges
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
Final meeting for three councilman and Mayor Kaumo
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Last night’s meeting was the final meeting for Rock Springs City Council members Tim Savage, Keaton West, David Halter, and Mayor Timothy Kaumo. Each member in attendance was given a plague for their service and took a moment to speak on their terms. David...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 22, 2022
Today – Sunny and cold, with a high near -6. Wind chill values as low as -35. East wind around 8 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13. Wind chill values as low as -25. East-northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable. Friday...
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
Glenn Alan Starkey (February 22, 1951 – December 16, 2022)
Glenn Alan Starkey, 72, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Jerry Lynn Jones (June 7, 1961 – December 18, 2022)
Jerry Lynn Jones, 61, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
Lisa Marie Underwood (May 16, 1976 – December 16, 2022)
Lisa Marie Underwood, 46, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Kylee P. Douglas (December 4, 1997 – December 13, 2022)
Kylee P. Douglas, 25, passed away at her home in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1997, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of David W. Burnett and Hillarie Russell. Kylee graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with the class of 2013. She...
JoAnn Wyant (December 19, 2022
JoAnn Wyant, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, December 19, 2022, at home in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Wyant died following a year-long courageous battle. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following the Rosary. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Local author to read stories and poems at Broadway Theater
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Christmas time has often been a good time for stories—stories from the past and stories that cause us to reflect for a moment on the meaning of the season. Local author Barbara Smith will be giving a reading of stories and poems Wednesday, December 21 at the Broadway Theater at 7 p.m.
Betty Jean (Welsh) Daniel (April 11, 1932 – December 20, 2022)
Betty Jean (Welsh) Daniel, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
