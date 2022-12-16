ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of hitting child exiting bus, fleeing scene near Excelsior Springs

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
A Lawson, Missouri, man has been arrested and is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a child exiting a bus Thursday near Excelsior Springs.

Kyle Barrett, 39, was charged Friday in Clay County Court with fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

Barrett allegedly hit the 7-year-old boy at about 4:20 p.m. in the 24600 block of West Missouri 92 Highway near Cameron Road.

The boy, a student in the Excelsior Springs School District, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were searching for Barrett after the incident and later located him late Thursday night.

His bond was set at $50,000.


