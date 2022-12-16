Read full article on original website
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
WFMY NEWS2
Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs on the job, using for personal benefit, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS...
Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason. On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200...
Crash sends 3 to hospital with minor injuries in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash on NC-47 and NC-49 Wednesday night, according to NC Highway State Patrol. It happened around 7:30 p.m. 35-year-old Courtney Elise Sapp of Lexington was driving east on NC-47 when she failed to stop, hitting 22-year-old...
Person stabbed on Green Market Ct. in Greensboro, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. A call came in around 4:30 p.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of Green Market Court. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound. Deputies say the...
Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
Janet Danahey's sentence commuted 20 years after deadly UNCG fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Janet Danahey's sentence will be commuted, making her eligible for parole on January 1, 2023. Danahey has served 20 years in prison for the murders of four people killed in a fire on UNC Greensboro's campus. While in prison, the...
Deputies talk mental health after detention officer attack
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting an officer at the Forsyth County detention center. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the inmate was suffering from a mental disability. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells us, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health...
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash on Martinsville Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A husband and wife were traveling down Martinsville Road when they were hit head-on, according to police. The call came in at 1:40 p.m. about a wreck involving serious injuries. Officers said 82-year-old Mary Ward died in the crash. Police said 29-year-old Gene Kevin Reyes of...
Kids, coats & car seats: Why they're dangerous together
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Physically, getting your kid into their coat is work. With arctic air moving into the Triad, there's no going outside without a coat. But if you're about to put your child into their car seat, don't put their r coat on, it's actually dangerous. "In a...
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
Over 40 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized 41 pounds of marijuana after a brief chase in Alamance County. Alamance County Deputies attempted a traffic stop Friday around 12:45 a.m., after a driver failed to stop at a stop light. The driver did not stop for deputies and ran into a curb.
Greensboro woman's sleeping machine causes her to breathe in toxic fumes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ann McIntyre does almost everything with a smile on her face. It may seem simple, but her life has been anything but. “I’ve been blessed, I live a wonderful life but it’s a hard life,” McIntyre said. When she was just three months...
Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him. Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One...
Guilford County, Greensboro discuss short and long-term solutions for homelessness
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wednesday marked the longest night of the year with bitter cold on the way, all as Guilford County ramped up efforts to shelter the homeless. In Greensboro, temporary shelters known as pallet homes are being set up at Pomona Park. The city is hoping to move 60 people in before Christmas.
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
Employee injured after armed robbery at Burlington pawn shop
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for three people responsible for robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint and injuring an employee Thursday. Officers said they received a report about thieves stealing from First Cash Pawn on North Church Street around 2:50 p.m. Investigators said three men walked into...
Elderly woman hit and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit from behind and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police said it happened on Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m. Officers received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators said 90-year-old...
Man dead after hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead following a hit-and-run in Montgomery County. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, is dead after he was hit on Capelsie Road. Investigators said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. north of Hicks Road at...
Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault. After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive...
