Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deputies talk mental health after detention officer attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting an officer at the Forsyth County detention center. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the inmate was suffering from a mental disability. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells us, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Employee injured after armed robbery at Burlington pawn shop

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for three people responsible for robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint and injuring an employee Thursday. Officers said they received a report about thieves stealing from First Cash Pawn on North Church Street around 2:50 p.m. Investigators said three men walked into...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead following a hit-and-run in Montgomery County. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, is dead after he was hit on Capelsie Road. Investigators said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. north of Hicks Road at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault. After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive...
TRINITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
