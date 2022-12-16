ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

KMBC.com

Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCPD: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE:. Lee has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared his information. Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Lee Smith was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the area of NW 60th St and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Woman's body found after duplex fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park, Kansas, fire crews are working to determine what started a large fire that claimed a woman's life Wednesday. Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 9500 block of West 77th Terrace just after 3 p.m. One person was reportedly trapped inside. Firefighters...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Dangerously cold temperatures later this week pose risk to pets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued awinter storm watch for the Kansas City area through Friday. Our forecast for the next several days calls for decreasing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and even blizzard-like conditions. Area shelters have a warning for pet owners: Even the best...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Farmers preparing to keep animals warm during dangerous cold snap

OSBORN, Mo. — The warmest place on the Shatto Milk Company dairy farm is the milking barn. Every few hours, 12 cows file in for about 10 to 15 minutes to be milked in the heated structure, then file out again. The process repeats three times a day for the 270 milk cows at the dairy farm.
OSBORN, MO
Winter Storm Warning ahead of Thursday storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy today, but above freezing. High 35. Arctic air, howling north wind and snow arrives overnight. The snowiest time will be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. During this period, north winds gusting 35-40 mph combined with falling and blowing snow could reduce visibility between ¼ and ½ mile – near blizzard conditions.
KANSAS CITY, MO

