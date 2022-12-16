Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Two men convicted of kidnapping, murder in death of 19-year-old KCMO man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time anyone saw 19-year-old Christian Escutia alive, he was beingforced into an SUV outside his northeast Kansas City home. He was later found dead on the side of the road, having been shot in the head three times. Federal authorities announced on Tuesday...
KMBC.com
Man charged with first-degree murder in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting death
A suspect is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Friday morning shooting that happened earlier this month. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling...
KMBC.com
Independence, Missouri police investigating two separate, fatal crashes along US 24 Hwy Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating two different fatal crashes along the same stretch of highway Wednesday. Police said officers were first called to U.S. 24 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard to investigate a single-vehicle crash. Officers said a Lexus was traveling westbound on 24...
KMBC.com
Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
KMBC.com
Independence police asking for help to find 14-year-old runaway last seen Dec. 12
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to locate a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home earlier this month. Chase McConnell was last seen at a home in the 3300 block of South Arlington Avenue on Dec. 12. He reportedly told a friend...
KMBC.com
Johnson County woman enters guilty plea in 2-year-old child's fentanyl poisoning death
SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Johnson County, Kansas woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a toddler by fentanyl poisoning last year. Shelly Vallejo pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child identified only as "JLM." Court records indicate police...
KMBC.com
'This is what happens': Johnson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle hit by vehicle driving too fast for road conditions
GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has a warning for anyone driving in Thursday's winter storm: Slow down or stay home if you can. Officials with the department said a patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 35 at Gardner Road during the height of the snowfall Thursday morning.
KMBC.com
Multiple people in custody, property damage reported after shots fired at Ward Parkway Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigating reports of shots fired at the Ward Parkway Center, near the movie theater. Multiple officers from Kansas City and surrounding police departments responded around 6:45pm. No injuries were reported. Police say multiple people were taken into custody for questioning. There is property...
KMBC.com
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE:. Lee has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared his information. Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Lee Smith was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the area of NW 60th St and...
KMBC.com
Woman's body found after duplex fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park, Kansas, fire crews are working to determine what started a large fire that claimed a woman's life Wednesday. Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 9500 block of West 77th Terrace just after 3 p.m. One person was reportedly trapped inside. Firefighters...
KMBC.com
Dangerous wind chill forecast prompts calls for action at Cass County property with multiple dogs
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — As temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero this week, Cass County residents are on high alert for a property owner along with multiple dogs on a one-acre plot near the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail. KMBC 9 Investigates continues to look into...
KMBC.com
Low visibility, slick conditions will remain even after snow stops
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winter storm has come and gone, now we're left with a very cold reception. The Kansas City area saw bands of snow that were driven by heavy, gusting winds through late morning Thursday. Temperatures are frigid. Slick spots will continue to problems on a...
KMBC.com
Planned Parenthood offering telehealth appointments for patients seeking abortion medication
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is now offering telehealth appointments for patients seeking abortion medication. The update comes weeks after a Kansas law requiring a doctor to be in the same room was blocked by a judge. Now, anyone seeking an abortion can walk into a...
KMBC.com
Dangerously cold temperatures later this week pose risk to pets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued awinter storm watch for the Kansas City area through Friday. Our forecast for the next several days calls for decreasing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and even blizzard-like conditions. Area shelters have a warning for pet owners: Even the best...
KMBC.com
Local homeless shelter extends hours overnight to account for cold weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local homeless shelter is changing its hours to account for the cold temperatures. The Hope Faith Assistance Campus will now be open overnight, giving up to 100 people a warm place to sleep at night. "We're not going to leave people out in the...
KMBC.com
The sooner the better: Shipping stores report 4-fold increase in traffic
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Many shipping stores say in the last few days, they've had triple — even quadruple — their normal business. But that all ends Monday as shipping deadlines pass. Though you can still make sure you beat Santa to the Christmas tree, provided you're willing to move fast and open your wallet.
KMBC.com
Farmers preparing to keep animals warm during dangerous cold snap
OSBORN, Mo. — The warmest place on the Shatto Milk Company dairy farm is the milking barn. Every few hours, 12 cows file in for about 10 to 15 minutes to be milked in the heated structure, then file out again. The process repeats three times a day for the 270 milk cows at the dairy farm.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Zoo to close Thursday due to expected low temperatures, snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City Zoo have announced the facility will close to the public Thursday due to theforecasted low temperatures and snow. Zoo officials said the closure will allow animals, staff and guests to stay warm and safe. This closure includes the scheduled GloWild...
KMBC.com
Winter Storm Warning ahead of Thursday storm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy today, but above freezing. High 35. Arctic air, howling north wind and snow arrives overnight. The snowiest time will be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. During this period, north winds gusting 35-40 mph combined with falling and blowing snow could reduce visibility between ¼ and ½ mile – near blizzard conditions.
