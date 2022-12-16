ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Marijuana Distribution Charges

SAN JOSE (BCN) A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The first...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Man Charged For Alleged Hate Crime Attack On Haight Street

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault and a hate crime enhancement for an alleged antisemitic attack on Haight Street in San Francisco, prosecutors said Thursday. Eduardo Navarro Perez was arrested last Saturday for the attack, in which prosecutors allege he asked the victim if he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won't finish the rules that govern where...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

"We will find you:" Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He carved out a shallow pit as a just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.

