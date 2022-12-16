Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
SFGate
Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Marijuana Distribution Charges
SAN JOSE (BCN) A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The first...
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Zelensky Made 'Fatal Mistake' by Visiting U.S., Russia Warns
Ukraine's alliance with the United States will end badly for Volodymyr Zelensky's administration, a member of the Russian State Duma said.
SFGate
Man Charged For Alleged Hate Crime Attack On Haight Street
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault and a hate crime enhancement for an alleged antisemitic attack on Haight Street in San Francisco, prosecutors said Thursday. Eduardo Navarro Perez was arrested last Saturday for the attack, in which prosecutors allege he asked the victim if he...
SFGate
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won't finish the rules that govern where...
SFGate
"We will find you:" Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He carved out a shallow pit as a just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.
Comments / 0