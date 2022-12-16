ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty was struck by DWI suspect, warrant says

By Chloe Rafferty, Ashley Anderson, Rodney Overton
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty Friday morning.

That deputy has been identified as 23-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr.

In a statement just before noon Friday, the sheriff’s office said Bolanos-Anavisca’s life was “senselessly taken after he was struck by a vehicle earlier this morning.”

UPDATE: Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed in crash with DWI suspect, officials say

At about 2:46 a.m., deputies said they were investigating a business robbery at a gas station at 2990 Gillespie St.

As they were returning to the scene from running a canine track, one of the deputies that was walking was hit by a vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The news release said the driver left the accident scene, but was found a short distance away.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies at the scene administered lifesaving efforts and an ambulance took Bolanos-Anavisca to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

Terlizzi

According to an arrest warrant, Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, of Linden, has been charged with:

  • felony death by vehicle,
  • felony hit-and-run causing severe injury/death,
  • driving while impaired,
  • reckless driving to endanger
  • driving with a revoked license,
  • no insurance,
  • cancel, revoked, suspended tag,
  • no registration, and
  • failure to stop at steady red light.

The sheriff’s office described Bolanos-Anavisca as a selfless member of their team. He began his career at the CCSO in November of 2020. Before his assignment to the office’s “C platoon, unit C-12,” Bolanos-Anavisca had served as a School Resource Officer at Hope Mills Middle School in

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the deadly incident.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said, “We share the sorrow with his immediate family and the loss of one of our own.” Further, the sheriff’s office asks the community to join them as they pray for Bolanos-Anavisca’s family.

Officials earlier said Terlizzi was held on a $1 million bond. However, District Attorney Billy West attended his the suspect’s appearance Friday afternoon, and Terlizzi’s bond was upgraded to no bond, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

    (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)
    (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)
    (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

