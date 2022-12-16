Man accused of giving 13-year-old girl ride, sexually assaulting her in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who gave a girl with a bicycle a lift in his truck, then sexually assaulted her in the Manassas area Thursday morning.

Sender Juventino Linares Rivera, 35, of Manassas faces five charges:

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Abduction

Carnal Knowledge

Attempted Rape

Attempted Strangulation

The Prince William County Police Department said a 13-year-old girl talked to officers around 9:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Hoadly Rd. after a man took her bicycle. After police asked her some questions, the girl told them that the man also sexually assaulted her.

Police said the girl had been riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway when she stopped because of the weather conditions and because she was tired. The 13-year-old told them a man in a red truck pulled up next to her and offered to give her a ride. She agreed, and the man loaded the bicycle into the truck. He drove off with the bike in the back of the truck and the girl in the passenger seat.

Officers said the man drove a short distance to a parking lot where he sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl. After that, the girl got out of the truck, and the man drove off with the bicycle, but not before the girl took a picture of the truck.

Detectives said they were able to identify Linares Rivera as the person responsible for the attack after they released a picture of the truck and the description of the man that the girl gave them. Police found the truck in the Manassas Park Commuter Lot. They got in touch with Linares Rivera, who was not the owner of the truck.

