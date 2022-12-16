ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Maine lawmakers advance emergency heating relief

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's appropriations and financial affairs committee advanced legislation that would provide working families and older Mainers emergency energy relief funding. Lawmakers on a special legislative committee Wednesday night unanimously backed the proposed emergency winter energy relief bill that would distribute $398 million in energy relief. If...
MAINE STATE
Health officials report Maine's first child flu death

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2022-2023 flu season. The child tested positive for influenza A, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Thursday. Officials did not provide any further...
MAINE STATE
Massachusetts court rules against medical aid in dying

The highest court in Massachusetts said in a decision Monday that allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to mentally competent patients with terminal illnesses is not protected by the state constitution. “Although we recognize the paramount importance and profound significance of all end-of-life decisions, after careful consideration,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Aquaculture continues growth in Maine

FREEPORT, Maine — Aquaculture is a lot of dirty work with a little glamour at the end. Thomas Henninger covers the whole spectrum. He found oyster harvesting in his teens, and eventually founded Madeleine Point Oyster Farm on Maine's southern coast. In June, he and business partner Ken Sparta opened Freeport Oyster Bar on prime real estate next door to L.L. Bean.
MAINE STATE
Maine transit agencies to invest millions to improve public transportation

MAINE, USA — Riders of public transportation in southern Maine can expect to see a number of improvements to the region's transportation network beginning in 2023. Transit agencies in the Greater Portland area reached an agreement to invest $8 million in improvements to their transportation networks, increase reliability and convenience, and attract higher levels of ridership following the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Volunteers needed for Lyme vaccine trials

MAINE, Maine — Mainers still have a chance to volunteer to test a shot against Lyme disease. Pfizer and French company Valneva are developing the vaccine known as VLA15. If it's approved, it would be the first Lyme-fighting vaccine in 20 years. Enrollment for adults in the blind study is nearly full, but researchers need volunteers ages 5 to 18 to sign up, especially kids who spend a lot of time outdoors in tick-infested areas.
MAINE STATE
Two-vehicle crash in Woodstock under investigation

WOODSTOCK, Maine — Emergency personnel and law enforcement responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the top of Merrifield Hill on South Main Street (Route 26) in Woodstock on Wednesday. The crash involved a sedan and a tractor-trailer unit, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's...
WOODSTOCK, ME
