Maine lawmakers advance emergency heating relief
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's appropriations and financial affairs committee advanced legislation that would provide working families and older Mainers emergency energy relief funding. Lawmakers on a special legislative committee Wednesday night unanimously backed the proposed emergency winter energy relief bill that would distribute $398 million in energy relief. If...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
CONCORD, N.H. — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there was no...
Legislature continues to work on keeping Mainers warm this winter
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today in Augusta, lawmakers held a public hearing on an emergency energy bill that proposes sending $450 checks to about 880,000 Maine people. The state legislature is hoping to get checks out to Mainers as early as next month, but not everyone thinks the bill should pass as it is written.
Health officials report Maine's first child flu death
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2022-2023 flu season. The child tested positive for influenza A, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Thursday. Officials did not provide any further...
Mills vs LePage was most expensive governor's race in Maine to date
AUGUSTA, Maine — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state's most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports. More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the race,...
Massachusetts court rules against medical aid in dying
The highest court in Massachusetts said in a decision Monday that allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to mentally competent patients with terminal illnesses is not protected by the state constitution. “Although we recognize the paramount importance and profound significance of all end-of-life decisions, after careful consideration,...
Vigils held across Maine for those who have died experiencing homelessness
PORTLAND, Maine — There is no denying homelessness is a significant problem in Maine. The number of homeless Mainers doubled in the past year, according to data from MaineHousing, an independent organization created by the Maine legislature. On Wednesday night, communities around the state came together for vigils to...
Aquaculture continues growth in Maine
FREEPORT, Maine — Aquaculture is a lot of dirty work with a little glamour at the end. Thomas Henninger covers the whole spectrum. He found oyster harvesting in his teens, and eventually founded Madeleine Point Oyster Farm on Maine's southern coast. In June, he and business partner Ken Sparta opened Freeport Oyster Bar on prime real estate next door to L.L. Bean.
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
Maine lawmakers using federal spending bill to delay lobster restrictions
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s congressional delegation is using the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill to try to delay for six years new protections for endangered whales to protect Maine’s lobster industry. The amendment would leave existing lobster fishing regulations in place for the time being, thwarting new...
Two high school students from Maine going to Washington to serve in US Youth Senate
MAINE, USA — The United States Senate Youth Program selects two students from each state to attend Washington Week each year. Maine's chosen students, Natalie Emmerson, a senior at Morse High School, and Shawn Jiminez, a senior at Gardiner Area High School, have already done so much in their schools and community.
Maine lobster retailers react to possible six-year extension on regulations
MAINE, USA — Maine's congressional delegation outlined Wednesday morning the addition of a maximum $500 million appropriation that is aimed to protect Maine lobstermen and women. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, Congressional Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Governor Janet Mills all offered their thoughts on the...
Maine transit agencies to invest millions to improve public transportation
MAINE, USA — Riders of public transportation in southern Maine can expect to see a number of improvements to the region's transportation network beginning in 2023. Transit agencies in the Greater Portland area reached an agreement to invest $8 million in improvements to their transportation networks, increase reliability and convenience, and attract higher levels of ridership following the pandemic.
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
Professor at UMaine to research climate resilience of manufactured homes
ORONO, Maine — For 50 years, researchers at the University of Maine's Climate Change Institute have had their finger on the pulse of Maine's changing environment, and what that might mean for its residents. To learn more about if manufactured homes, also known as mobile homes, will hold up...
Volunteers needed for Lyme vaccine trials
MAINE, Maine — Mainers still have a chance to volunteer to test a shot against Lyme disease. Pfizer and French company Valneva are developing the vaccine known as VLA15. If it's approved, it would be the first Lyme-fighting vaccine in 20 years. Enrollment for adults in the blind study is nearly full, but researchers need volunteers ages 5 to 18 to sign up, especially kids who spend a lot of time outdoors in tick-infested areas.
New crime data collection system doesn't reflect crime wave in Maine
MAINE, USA — The number of crimes committed in Maine last year more than doubled, but it’s because of a new crime data collection system, not a massive crime wave across the state, officials said Thursday. The numbers released Thursday show there were 44,513 crimes committed in 2021...
DOT plows understaffed as department asks for applications
AUGUSTA, Maine — Another crucial industry finds itself short-handed this year, the people Mainers rely on most when the snow starts to fly. The Maine DOT said its snow plow driving force is down 20 percent from where it should be. Kyle Hall, the department's maintenance operations director, said...
Central Maine Power estimates '95 percent' restoration by end of Monday
Central Maine Power leadership provided updates on its power restoration efforts on Monday after a weekend storm of heavy, wet snow knocked out electricity to tens of thousands across the state. Adam Desrosiers, CMP's vice president of electric operations, said as of 12:26 p.m. on Monday 17,073 customers were dealing...
Two-vehicle crash in Woodstock under investigation
WOODSTOCK, Maine — Emergency personnel and law enforcement responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the top of Merrifield Hill on South Main Street (Route 26) in Woodstock on Wednesday. The crash involved a sedan and a tractor-trailer unit, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's...
